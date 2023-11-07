News
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-07
2
min
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
The resumption of operations at Lebanon's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dekwaneh marks a significant turning point for citizens who were previously unable to register their vehicles due to rampant corruption and political turmoil.
So that people would be able to obtain driving licenses, and for the sake of citizens who want to register a new or used car and complete their transactions, the Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, has taken proactive steps. To reopen the RTA and car registry in Dekwaneh, it required the assistance of employees who have not been accused of corruption and officers and non-commissioned officers from the Internal Security Forces.
Many insurance companies do not cover unregistered vehicle incidents, highlighting the risks involved.
The newly reinvigorated RTA will now be open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, offering a range of services including:
-
The registration of previously inspected used imported cars.
-
The issuance of replacement or renewed driving licenses
-
The issuance of international driving licenses
-
The processing of private shipping requests.
Additionally, services related to vehicle inspection payments, roadworthiness certificates, and international driving license applications will be available.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
RTA
Reopen
Anti-Corruption
Measures
0
Press Highlights
2023-10-25
Press Highlights
2023-10-25
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
Lebanon News
2023-10-02
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-24
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
News Bulletin Reports
12:24
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
News Bulletin Reports
12:17
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
0
Middle East News
10:19
Middle East News
10:19
0
Middle East News
2023-10-08
Middle East News
2023-10-08
0
Variety and Tech
2023-08-02
Variety and Tech
2023-08-02
0
Middle East News
2023-10-14
Middle East News
2023-10-14
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Sports News
2023-08-31
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
Sports News
2023-08-29
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
1
Lebanon News
05:10
Lebanon News
05:10
2
Middle East News
08:41
Middle East News
08:41
3
Middle East News
10:19
Middle East News
10:19
4
Lebanon News
07:01
Lebanon News
07:01
5
Middle East News
09:26
Middle East News
09:26
6
Middle East News
08:09
Middle East News
08:09
7
Middle East News
06:56
Middle East News
06:56
8
Lebanon News
09:05
Lebanon News
09:05
