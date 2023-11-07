The resumption of operations at Lebanon's Road and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dekwaneh marks a significant turning point for citizens who were previously unable to register their vehicles due to rampant corruption and political turmoil.



So that people would be able to obtain driving licenses, and for the sake of citizens who want to register a new or used car and complete their transactions, the Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, has taken proactive steps. To reopen the RTA and car registry in Dekwaneh, it required the assistance of employees who have not been accused of corruption and officers and non-commissioned officers from the Internal Security Forces.



Many insurance companies do not cover unregistered vehicle incidents, highlighting the risks involved.



The newly reinvigorated RTA will now be open to the public on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, offering a range of services including:



- The registration of previously inspected used imported cars.

- The issuance of replacement or renewed driving licenses

- The issuance of international driving licenses

- The processing of private shipping requests.



Additionally, services related to vehicle inspection payments, roadworthiness certificates, and international driving license applications will be available.