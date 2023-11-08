These children, women, and men miraculously survived imminent death. Three Syrian families, totaling more than 22 individuals, have not yet comprehended how they escaped an Israeli airstrike on the building they inhabit in the town of Yater.



To learn how they miraculously survived, you must enter the building. The rubble and the aftermath of the airstrike are evident.



Missiles penetrated water tanks and the rooftop room, even reaching the second floor. The belongings of the children and families are also visible.



Points of impact and missile penetration are visible when examining the building.



This is another strike on the outskirts of Kfarkela, one of the airstrikes that targeted the southern region on Tuesday evening.



The images indicate two large craters, the targeting of a farm, and the scattering of hay sacks on the site. Smoke was still rising even after hours into Wednesday afternoon.



Airstrikes also targeted the outskirts of Shebaa, the surroundings of Aita al-Shaab, and reached the Ras al-Naqoura area in the western sector, near a shooting range for the Lebanese Army.