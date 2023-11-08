News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08 | 10:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
The Americans fear the expansion of the war between Israel and Hezbollah, and therefore, they rushed to push both sides to adhere to the rules of engagement, and this is what Amos Hochstein, the Senior Advisor to the US President, conveyed.
The ideal solution that Hochstein discussed with everyone is implementing Resolution 1701, which restores calm to both sides of the border.
However, since Washington knows that this is difficult to achieve in light of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" confrontations, the American envoy insisted on trying to limit the skirmishes between Hezbollah and Israel to a depth of 2 km on both sides and limit them only to military sites, avoiding targeting civilians.
Those who met Hochstein heard from him that the shelling from Palestinian organizations, among them the Al-Qassam Brigades, the Islamic Group, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, towards settlements tens of kilometers away from the Lebanese border, is something that cannot be tolerated, knowing that the Americans do not believe that these organizations operate without coordination or "sponsorship" from Hezbollah.
Therefore, Hochstein called on Lebanese officials to put pressure on Hezbollah to control these groups, while Washington will work to control the Israelis, who had previously promised not to violate the rules of engagement.
However, they did it twice: Once when they targeted a paramedic, and once when they killed four civilians, including three girls.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Warning
US
Intervention
Israel
Hezbollah
Conflict
Amos Hochstein
Resolution 1701
Al-Aqsa Flood
Confrontation
Border
Al-Qassam Brigades
Violation
Civilian
Casualties
Next
Miraculous survival: Syrian families escape Israeli airstrike's imminent death on south Lebanon
Lebanon's RTA reopens after anti-corruption measures
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties
Lebanon News
06:51
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-06
Iran's involvement sparks regional tensions amid escalating Lebanon-Israel border conflict
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
Lebanon News
2023-10-31
Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Facilities in Southern Lebanon Amid Escalating Border Tensions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-19
Hezbollah-Israel border confrontations: Balancing act on the edge
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
News Bulletin Reports
12:12
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
News Bulletin Reports
11:59
Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:58
15,000 civilians flee Gaza in one day as Israeli forces move in
Middle East News
05:58
15,000 civilians flee Gaza in one day as Israeli forces move in
0
Middle East News
07:05
Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout
Middle East News
07:05
Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27
Israeli ground operation in Gaza: Calculations and priorities
0
Press Highlights
00:55
US envoy Hochstein urges Lebanon's neutrality in Gaza war
Press Highlights
00:55
US envoy Hochstein urges Lebanon's neutrality in Gaza war
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:51
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties
Lebanon News
06:51
Hezbollah targets Israeli infantry force in vicinity of Shomera base, causing casualties
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations
3
Middle East News
07:05
Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout
Middle East News
07:05
Al-Qassam Brigades destroy two Israeli tanks near Al-Tawam Roundabout
4
Middle East News
03:03
Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer
Middle East News
03:03
Al Arabiya: Israeli army reports the death of Hamas leader Abu Zina, a senior weapons developer
5
Middle East News
05:09
Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'
Middle East News
05:09
Former Israeli PM says emotionally destroyed Netanyahu has become 'danger to Israel'
6
Middle East News
06:47
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model
Middle East News
06:47
Israeli Broadcasting Authority: Israel requests purchase of 200 suicide drones, Switchblade 600 model
7
Middle East News
07:54
Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza
Middle East News
07:54
Qatar mediates release of hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza
8
Lebanon News
03:48
LBCI sources deny rumors of a lunch gathering between Jumblatt and Frangieh
Lebanon News
03:48
LBCI sources deny rumors of a lunch gathering between Jumblatt and Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More