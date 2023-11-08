Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08 | 10:48
High views
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued &#39;Al-Aqsa Flood&#39; confrontations
2min
Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations

The Americans fear the expansion of the war between Israel and Hezbollah, and therefore, they rushed to push both sides to adhere to the rules of engagement, and this is what Amos Hochstein, the Senior Advisor to the US President, conveyed.

The ideal solution that Hochstein discussed with everyone is implementing Resolution 1701, which restores calm to both sides of the border.

However, since Washington knows that this is difficult to achieve in light of the "Al-Aqsa Flood" confrontations, the American envoy insisted on trying to limit the skirmishes between Hezbollah and Israel to a depth of 2 km on both sides and limit them only to military sites, avoiding targeting civilians.

Those who met Hochstein heard from him that the shelling from Palestinian organizations, among them the Al-Qassam Brigades, the Islamic Group, and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, towards settlements tens of kilometers away from the Lebanese border, is something that cannot be tolerated, knowing that the Americans do not believe that these organizations operate without coordination or "sponsorship" from Hezbollah.

Therefore, Hochstein called on Lebanese officials to put pressure on Hezbollah to control these groups, while Washington will work to control the Israelis, who had previously promised not to violate the rules of engagement.

However, they did it twice: Once when they targeted a paramedic, and once when they killed four civilians, including three girls.
 

