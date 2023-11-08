Generations of Displacement: The Ongoing Struggle of Palestinian Refugees on Their Own Land

In 2023, Palestinians are refugees not only in neighboring countries, but also on their own land.

Their ugly story began in 1948 with the Nakba upon the Palestinian people.

At that time, about 6 million Palestinians were displaced from their homes and towns, according to UNRWA.

They were distributed among 58 refugee camps inside and outside Palestine.

Abroad, they took refuge in Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

Today, after seventy-five years, most of the first generation has passed away, the second has aged, and the third and fourth were born as refugees in their country.

25% of them reside in eight camps in the Gaza Strip,

These are the camps that were largely targeted by Israeli bombing during the Al-Aqsa Flood Battle.

Rafah camp (inhabited by about 133,000 refugees - established in 1949)

Jabalia (the largest refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, established in 1948, where more than 116 thousand refugees reside)

Al-Shati (population approximately 90,713 - established in 1949)

Khan Yunis (located north of the city of Rafah, population: about 89 thousand refugees - established in 1948)

Nuseirat (central Gaza Strip - 1948 - more than 80,400 refugees)

Al-Bureij (inhabited by more than 46 thousand refugees, south of Gaza City - 1949)

Al-Maghazi (1949 - one of the smallest camps in the Gaza Strip - more than 33 thousand refugees)

Deir al-Balah (1948 - the smallest camp in the Gaza Strip in terms of area - inhabited by more than 26 thousand refugees)



17% of the refugees on their land reside in 19 camps in the West Bank, the most prominent of which is Jenin camp.

The common denominator between all these camps is poverty, overpopulation, and lack of job opportunities.

With the “Al-Aqsa Flood” war, the camps were destroyed, and their people are experiencing the pain of refuge again, even in a small area.

It is as if the Palestinians are destined to live through displacement after displacement.





