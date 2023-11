From Palestine to Syria, Lebanon, Tunisia, Greece, and the United States, Mohammed Hadid lived through various stages of his life, eventually becoming the father of two of the world's most famous models: Bella and Gigi Hadid.Over the years, Bella never hesitated to express her support for the Palestinian cause.In August 2022, she made it clear that she was not afraid to give up her career if it meant continuing her unwavering support for the Palestinian issue. On October 26, amid the turmoil surrounding the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation, Bella once again made her voice heard.She wrote, "Forgive me for my silence. I have yet to find the ideal words for what has happened. But I can not be silenced any longer. Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially in Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave; they are. I mourn with all the mothers who have lost their children and the children who cry alone."The response to Bella's outspoken stance, which never wavered in its support of the cause, was swift, as the Turkish news agency Yeni Safak reported in its English edition.Dior Beauty parted ways with Bella, who had been their face since 2016, replacing her with an Israeli model named May Tager.As of now, neither Dior nor Bella Hadid has commented on the news.On the other hand, May Tager posted two videos on her Instagram account for Dior Beauty's Christmas campaign.