Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip

Intensification of attacks on Gaza and continuous implementation of Operation Swords of Iron will ensure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas, the elimination of the movement, and ensure Israeli security afterward.



This is the message that more than one Israeli political and military official attempted to convey as they justified Tel Aviv's repeated rejection of the US President's proposal for a three-day ceasefire in Gaza.



Israel is also considering the ceasefire, with the director of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) discussing it along with the hostages file and ways to exert pressure to prevent the escalation from spreading to the region.



According to the US demand, if the ceasefire is approved, humanitarian aid will be delivered to the Gaza population during these days. It will also allow foreign nationals to leave the Strip.



In return, Hamas will release 10 to 15 prisoners and provide a list of Israeli prisoners in its custody. Data indicates that Hamas holds 180 Israelis, Islamic Jihad holds 40, and unknown civilians have 20 Israelis.



The ongoing US pressure on Israel also includes shaping the next days' image of the war.



While Washington announced its rejection of any Israeli control over Gaza, it is working on formulating a proposal that includes continued Palestinian control there, with Hamas excluded from Gaza.



However, amid the ongoing internal Palestinian conflict and the tense relations between Fatah, led by Mahmoud Abbas, and Hamas, Palestinians are circulating several scenarios for the post-war period, which are also being discussed among Israelis.



Among these scenarios is the return of Mohammad Dahlan to Gaza, one of Abu Mazen's biggest rivals within Fatah, or handing over affairs to Salam Fayyad, the former prime minister of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.



The name of Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti, whom Israel has imprisoned for 21 years, is also being raised. He is also a rival of Abu Mazen but acceptable to Hamas, provided he is released in the expected prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.



Until now, there are various scenarios and plans, but one thing remains constant in the Israeli mindset: The war continues.