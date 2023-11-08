News
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08 | 12:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
In the face of official American support for Israel, a significant portion of the American population has expressed their opposition to this backing in various ways.
Demonstrations have resonated with the people, finding an echo in the voices of top Democratic officials within the White House, particularly among Democratic representatives from Michigan, a state home to over 300,000 Arab-Americans and Muslims.
For many who voted for Biden in the 2020 elections, recent events have prompted a reevaluation of their stance due to his administration's handling of the Gaza war. Such sentiments are not limited to one state; instead, they seem part of a broader national trend, reflected in opinion polls.
Surprisingly, support for Biden appears to be diminishing in the lead-up to the upcoming elections, with even polling numbers indicating a lead for his Republican opponent, Donald Trump, in five of the six crucial states that saw closely contested votes in the last presidential election.
The current statistics reveal:
- Nevada favored Trump with 52% of the vote compared to Biden's 41%.
- Georgia and Arizona allocated 49% of their votes to Trump, while Michigan and Pennsylvania provided Trump with 48% of the votes.
- In contrast, Biden's support ranged between 41% and 45% in most cases, except in Wisconsin, where he led by 47% to Trump's 45%.
The former Trump administration made efforts to counter the backlash by launching the nation's first-ever strategy to combat Islamophobia while emphasizing the protection of civilians in Gaza.
On the other side of the globe, the Israeli leadership remains somewhat removed from these developments.
However, a recent article from Tel Aviv University noted that American support for Israel is seen as a fleeting moment, liable to end due to various factors, most notably domestic reactions to Biden's stance. The irony is that these six states played a pivotal role in securing Biden's 2020 victory, raising questions about whether these states might cause his potential loss in 2024.
