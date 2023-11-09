Silenced Voices: The Ongoing Persecution of 48-Palestinians

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-09 | 09:40
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Silenced Voices: The Ongoing Persecution of 48-Palestinians
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Silenced Voices: The Ongoing Persecution of 48-Palestinians

After deciding to revoke the citizenship of three 48-Palestinians, arresting and interrogating over 500 others for expressing solidarity with Gaza, Israel escalated its policy of pursuing these individuals. 

They arrested the head of the High Follow-up Committee for the 48 Palestinians and former Knesset member Mohammad Barakeh, as well as former Knesset members just because they gathered in Nazareth to protest the ongoing war and Israel's crimes.
So, who are the 48-Palestinians? They are those who refused to leave their land in that year when all other Palestinians were displaced.
They resisted to stay, despite all the discriminatory and racist policies practiced by all Israeli governments against them, since the establishment of Israel until today, when emergency regulations were reinstated for them from the first day of the war. 
These regulations are as old as the British Mandate, and they include not expressing any solidarity or taking a stance against any party other than Israel. 
In reality, since October 7th, the 48-Palestinians have faced constant persecution and threats. 
These chants have become widespread throughout Israel, heard by the Arabs of '48 in their workplaces, hospitals, and universities. At the same time, they are labeled as Daesh and saboteurs. 
Dozens of charges have been filed against them simply for posting supportive messages for Palestinians and Gaza.
 Some were arrested for sharing Palestinian symbols or Quranic verses. Even doctors, nurses, and workers were fired from their jobs, and companies stopped accepting Visa cards from Palestinian employers for the same reasons. 
This is happening on a mass scale, and at an official level, it's happening shamelessly. Ministers have drafted a law to revoke citizenship from anyone who sympathizes with Hamas or Gaza or posts a message of solidarity. 
What is happening to the 48- Arabs represents a turning point in the situation of this community and its future after the war. 
They now wonder, what comes after the French Mandate laws, and will we be facing an even tougher battle after the Gaza war, fighting to preserve their presence and what remains of their land?

News Bulletin Reports

Palestine

Israel

US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:29

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-09

Two-State solution: The ever-evolving Israel-Palestine dynamics throughout the years

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Lavrov and Aboul Gheit discuss Israel-Palestine situation

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-08

Let us pray for peace in Israel and Palestine: Pope Francis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

US 2024 presidential elections: The Gaza war's impact on the public opinion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Post-war scenarios: Eliminating Hamas from Gaza with Israel navigating new leadership in the Strip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Bella Hadid's commitment to Palestinian cause: An end to her Dior career

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-10-05

At least 10 dead and 82 missing due to the flood of a glacier lake in northeast India

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-29

Impending fate of Israel: The curse of the eighth decade

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-08

Stern warning: US pushes Hezbollah, Israel to adhere to rules of engagement amid continued 'Al-Aqsa Flood' confrontations

LBCI
Sports News
2023-11-01

World Cup 2034: Saudi Arabia 'ready' to host in summer or winter: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More