Silenced Voices: The Ongoing Persecution of 48-Palestinians

After deciding to revoke the citizenship of three 48-Palestinians, arresting and interrogating over 500 others for expressing solidarity with Gaza, Israel escalated its policy of pursuing these individuals.



They arrested the head of the High Follow-up Committee for the 48 Palestinians and former Knesset member Mohammad Barakeh, as well as former Knesset members just because they gathered in Nazareth to protest the ongoing war and Israel's crimes.

So, who are the 48-Palestinians? They are those who refused to leave their land in that year when all other Palestinians were displaced.

They resisted to stay, despite all the discriminatory and racist policies practiced by all Israeli governments against them, since the establishment of Israel until today, when emergency regulations were reinstated for them from the first day of the war.

These regulations are as old as the British Mandate, and they include not expressing any solidarity or taking a stance against any party other than Israel.

In reality, since October 7th, the 48-Palestinians have faced constant persecution and threats.

These chants have become widespread throughout Israel, heard by the Arabs of '48 in their workplaces, hospitals, and universities. At the same time, they are labeled as Daesh and saboteurs.

Dozens of charges have been filed against them simply for posting supportive messages for Palestinians and Gaza.

Some were arrested for sharing Palestinian symbols or Quranic verses. Even doctors, nurses, and workers were fired from their jobs, and companies stopped accepting Visa cards from Palestinian employers for the same reasons.

This is happening on a mass scale, and at an official level, it's happening shamelessly. Ministers have drafted a law to revoke citizenship from anyone who sympathizes with Hamas or Gaza or posts a message of solidarity.

What is happening to the 48- Arabs represents a turning point in the situation of this community and its future after the war.

They now wonder, what comes after the French Mandate laws, and will we be facing an even tougher battle after the Gaza war, fighting to preserve their presence and what remains of their land?