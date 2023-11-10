News
Navigating bombs and breaks: Israel's stance on ceasefire
2023-11-10 | 10:01
Navigating bombs and breaks: Israel's stance on ceasefire
Following the announcement of the United States of a daily four-hour ceasefire in northern Gaza, the Israeli cabinet continued its meetings to formulate a clear policy regarding the progress of the ground operation in the Strip.
Despite the ongoing bombardment of Gaza, even during the four-hour ceasefire, Israel defined the "meaning of the ceasefire."
For Israel, the ceasefire did not alter anything in the course of military operations. Still, it would allow larger numbers of Palestinians to move from the north to the south of the Strip during the four hours.
The army's battles would persist, with the opening of an additional corridor chosen by Israel in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, and, of course, on a daily basis. Residents of this area are requested to evacuate southward.
Israel's perspective on the ceasefire differs from that of the United States to the extent that some consider Israel unsure of its stance.
The announcement of the daily ceasefire prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to emphasize that there will be no ceasefire or decision on a ceasefire without a prisoner exchange deal that includes Israelis, not just those holding foreign passports.
For Israel, any extensive ceasefire in the northern Gaza Strip, even for one hour, provides a golden opportunity for Hamas to renew its preparations and replenish its supplies to withstand a significant battle aimed at eliminating the movement.
However, Israelis know that achieving this goal is difficult and may require a year or more.
