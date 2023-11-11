Five operations carried out by Hezbollah fighters targeted Israeli army positions on Friday.



The most powerful among them was the drone attack on the Yiftah Kaddish barracks and the Hatzorit Yosef gathering.

The attack involved three drones that targeted soldiers inside the barracks and the gathering, resulting in at least ten casualties among the Israelis, according to field sources.



Meanwhile, the Israeli government imposed a media blackout on the events unfolding on the northern front, including the casualty figures.



Simultaneously, field information indicates that the movement of the Israeli army along the Lebanese border has been closely monitored by Hezbollah from multiple locations, especially as the front line has become exposed and the confrontation area has expanded.



After more than a month since Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and Hezbollah's entry into the confrontation line on the day after October 7th, the confrontation in the south evolved from movement within the conflict zones to its expansion and breaches along specific kilometers of the border.



Today, there is talk of the confrontation turning into a war with Israel, according to informed sources to LBCI.



It is increasingly evident that the war is gradually expanding regarding the confrontation area. The targeting of an Israeli truck in one of the banana orchards in Zahrani for the first time, a location more than 35 km away from the border, is indicative of this trend.



Was the Israeli army's action a suspicion of movement in this location, or was it a response to an act initiated by the truck in this orchard? There is no doubt that the situation in the southern region is heating up further.



The situation in Gaza is alarming, and the field does not seem favorable for Hamas, especially in the northern part of the strip. The Iranian Foreign Minister conveyed to his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, that expanding the scope of the war has become inevitable due to the increasing intensity of the war against civilians.



Does this warning from Lebanon translate into action, despite Washington's efforts to prevent the escalation of hostilities across the Lebanese-Israeli border and its spread to the entire region?