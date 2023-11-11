Israel Halts Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Amidst Complexity and Conditions

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-11 | 09:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel Halts Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Amidst Complexity and Conditions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel Halts Prisoner Exchange Negotiations Amidst Complexity and Conditions

Israel thwarted the latest round of negotiations related to the prisoners' file, which had reached an agreement involving US, Qatari, and Egyptian efforts to release 12 to 15 prisoners holding foreign nationalities. 

Israeli authorities reassured the families of its captives in Gaza that they would only accept a large-scale exchange deal.

While the Israelis did not specify the number of prisoners in the anticipated deal, media reports suggested that it might involve the exchange of a hundred prisoners from inside Gaza for Palestinian women and children in Israeli prisons. 

The spokesperson for the Israeli army considered the path to implementing the deal as complex and time-consuming.
Cautionary optimism describes the Israelis' view of the negotiation process, stating that the game's rules have changed, and Tel Aviv has its conditions. They will not accept a comprehensive ceasefire but will allow it with each batch of released prisoners, resuming immediately after the process to prevent Hamas from exploiting the calm.

Israel is convinced that the continued release of prisoners will exert pressure on the movement and push it toward releasing more captives.

As of now, Tel Aviv has not disclosed the fate of the Palestinian prisoners in its custody. However, Palestinian security sources have mentioned that the deal includes the release of Palestinian women and children in Israeli prisons.

According to data from the Palestinian Prisoners Club, as of October 7th, there were forty women in Israeli prisons, including sixty-seven, among them a pregnant woman in her seventh month, who were arrested since the Al-Aqsa Flood. 

As for children, before October 7th, there were 180 children aged ten and above, and 145 children have joined them since the war.

In any case, all prisoners endure maltreatment and collective punishments while awaiting their release, much anticipated by their families.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Prisoner

Palestine

LBCI Next
Escalation in the Middle East: Hezbollah's Operations and the Rising Tensions with Israel
Houthi forces bring down MQ9 drone in Yemen's airspace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-09

'Nowhere is safe in Gaza': RSF reports 41 journalists killed in Israel-Palestine war

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-06

Palestinian Foreign Ministry: The world works to release 240 Israeli prisoners and ignores two million people kidnapped by the occupation in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-28

Al Arabiya: Hamas demands Israel free all Palestinian prisoners in exchange for hostages

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-28

The history of hostages: Shining a light on Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:41

Escalation in the Middle East: Hezbollah's Operations and the Rising Tensions with Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10

Houthi forces bring down MQ9 drone in Yemen's airspace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10

Egypt, Qatar, and the US navigate the maze of Hamas-Israeli hostage negotiations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-10

A legacy in limbo: Israel's 'cultural' battle in renaming Palestinian cities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:46

Lebanon's traffic authority to accept first-time driving license applications from November 15

LBCI
World News
11:43

Saudi Crown Prince and Iranian President Meet for the First Time Since Rapprochement

LBCI
Middle East News
12:08

Joint Arab-Islamic Summit Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza and International Peace Conference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-25

Tourism's revival: Empowering Lebanon's economy amid unemployment woes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:07

Hezbollah targets Israeli Ramim Barracks with missile weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:30

Hezbollah's threats and Israel's dilemma: Navigating the new military reality in the face of escalating tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:09

War room dilemmas: Israel's military plans clash with US caution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:20

Israeli army's aircraft raids Hezbollah targets inside Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Nasrallah: US Must Halt Aggression on Gaza to Stop Attacks on its Military Bases

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:41

Escalation in the Middle East: Hezbollah's Operations and the Rising Tensions with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:11

UNIFIL spokesperson to LBCI: Daily shelling raises wider conflict concerns, working to de-escalate tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Spokesperson: Al-Qassam Brigades' fighters engaged in intense battles, targeting enemy vehicles across Gaza

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More