Tragedy unfolds: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza under siege

Lifeless bodies lay in front of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, subjected to intense bombardment that hit essential parts, causing destruction amid power outages, water shortages, and even internet disruptions.



The hospital administration had no choice but to appeal through whatever limited means of communication they had with the media, seeking permission from the occupying authorities to bury the piled-up bodies in its courtyard in temporary mass graves.



Amid the scarcity of news from the besieged building, the World Health Organization announced a loss of contact with its team, confirming the targeting of those fleeing the hospital, resulting in some deaths and injuries.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that the hospital currently houses 700 wounded, 250 medical staff, and 2,500 displaced individuals, including 39 newborns in need of intensive care.



However, after the cutoff of electricity and water, two newborns have already died, and the remaining 37 babies are still in danger, according to Dr. Marwan Abu Saada, the head of the surgery department at the hospital.



One after another, Gaza hospitals are being taken out of service.



The Palestinian Red Crescent announced on Sunday the complete cessation of Al-Quds Hospital's operations in Gaza, surrounded by Israeli forces, with power, water, and communication cut off.



All international laws have failed to deter Israel from targeting Gaza's hospitals, and even international institutions and organizations have informed the administrations of these hospitals of their inability to assist.



In contrast, Israel continues to claim that Hamas controls the hospitals, using them for military activities and as hiding places for its leaders, whom Tel Aviv is working to eliminate, according to the justifications provided by the Israeli army, which denies targeting or besieging the hospitals.



Thus, the hospital is abandoned, and those inside are left to their fate, with no indication of a near resolution.