Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13 | 09:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements

Israel maintained the level of security tension at its northern borders at the highest levels, holding a second meeting within hours for the War Cabinet to discuss the situation with Lebanon after being targeted by missile and artillery strikes that reached Haifa.
Sirens continued in Qiryat Shemona and neighboring towns up to Haifa amid conflicting reports about the extent of injuries, damages, and even the number of missiles that fell. Questions persist: Has Lebanon entered the war alongside Gaza?
The War Cabinet, which continued until midnight on Sunday, witnessed sharp disagreements in the stance. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Hertzl Halevi consider not responding in Lebanese territory as a sign of weakness, calling for an operation to remove the Radwan forces from the borders.
This is rejected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to US pressure, urging Israel not to open a front with Lebanon that could lead to a regional war involving Iran.
Netanyahu's position enjoys widespread support among many security and military officials who oversee the battles in Gaza. 
They prefer focusing on the southern front, where the field indicates that the war there will require a long time, putting the Israeli leadership in a dilemma of choosing one of two options: 
Either achieving the war's goal of eliminating Hamas or freeing the prisoners, as the data suggests that achieving both goals simultaneously is unlikely.
This confusion prompted the heads of towns in the north to launch a campaign against keeping the region hostage to a war of attrition with Hezbollah.
On the thirty-eighth day of the war, Israel has not achieved victory in the Gaza Strip, and Hamas continues to fight there. 
The northern front is open to all possibilities, and the role of the United States in stopping the deterioration of the situation is crucial.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Israel Electric Corporation reports death of one employee in rocket attack from Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-11

Sirens sound in Qiryat Shemona, Israeli towns adjacent to Southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12

Tragedy unfolds: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza under siege

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-15

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More