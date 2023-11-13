Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements

Israel maintained the level of security tension at its northern borders at the highest levels, holding a second meeting within hours for the War Cabinet to discuss the situation with Lebanon after being targeted by missile and artillery strikes that reached Haifa.

Sirens continued in Qiryat Shemona and neighboring towns up to Haifa amid conflicting reports about the extent of injuries, damages, and even the number of missiles that fell. Questions persist: Has Lebanon entered the war alongside Gaza?

The War Cabinet, which continued until midnight on Sunday, witnessed sharp disagreements in the stance. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Chief of Staff Hertzl Halevi consider not responding in Lebanese territory as a sign of weakness, calling for an operation to remove the Radwan forces from the borders.

This is rejected by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu due to US pressure, urging Israel not to open a front with Lebanon that could lead to a regional war involving Iran.

Netanyahu's position enjoys widespread support among many security and military officials who oversee the battles in Gaza.

They prefer focusing on the southern front, where the field indicates that the war there will require a long time, putting the Israeli leadership in a dilemma of choosing one of two options:

Either achieving the war's goal of eliminating Hamas or freeing the prisoners, as the data suggests that achieving both goals simultaneously is unlikely.

This confusion prompted the heads of towns in the north to launch a campaign against keeping the region hostage to a war of attrition with Hezbollah.

On the thirty-eighth day of the war, Israel has not achieved victory in the Gaza Strip, and Hamas continues to fight there.

The northern front is open to all possibilities, and the role of the United States in stopping the deterioration of the situation is crucial.