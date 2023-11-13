News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13 | 09:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
The Indonesian Hospital's situation mirrors that of most hospitals in the north. Out of approximately sixty hospitals in Gaza, 36 are located in the north, according to the former Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. Bassem Naeem, to LBCI.
Approximately 23 hospitals out of the 36 in the northern sector are no longer operational due to Israeli army targeting or siege, resulting in fuel and electricity shortages.
Among the hospitals that ceased operations is Al-Shifa Hospital, leading to the death of 27 patients, including seven incubated children.
Concerns arise about the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza, which reportedly refuses to admit wounded patients. However, an official in the hospital assures that it continues to operate, with only one entrance unused, while all other entrances remain open.
The situation is dire in both the northern and southern sectors, with most hospitals rendered non-functional. Several Western and Arab countries are working to deliver floating hospitals aboard ships off the coast of Gaza. Additionally, field hospitals are being established to provide aid and medical treatment.
Awaiting the arrival of floating and field hospitals, a Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals docks at the port of Arish in Egypt.
News Bulletin Reports
Hospitals
Gaza
Palestine
Israel
Hamas
Next
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals
0
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
Middle East News
2023-10-27
The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza
0
Middle East News
03:09
Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service
Middle East News
03:09
Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service
0
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Middle East News
2023-11-10
Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12
Tragedy unfolds: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza under siege
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12
Tragedy unfolds: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza under siege
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Middle East News
04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-15
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Lebanon News
2023-08-15
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:26
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
Middle East News
05:26
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
3
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
02:23
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
Press Highlights
02:23
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
6
Lebanon News
04:58
Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets
Lebanon News
04:58
Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets
7
Middle East News
10:00
Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'
Middle East News
10:00
Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'
8
Middle East News
09:45
Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave
Middle East News
09:45
Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More