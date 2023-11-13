Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13 | 09:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The Indonesian Hospital's situation mirrors that of most hospitals in the north. Out of approximately sixty hospitals in Gaza, 36 are located in the north, according to the former Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. Bassem Naeem, to LBCI.
Approximately 23 hospitals out of the 36 in the northern sector are no longer operational due to Israeli army targeting or siege, resulting in fuel and electricity shortages. 
Among the hospitals that ceased operations is Al-Shifa Hospital, leading to the death of 27 patients, including seven incubated children.
Concerns arise about the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza, which reportedly refuses to admit wounded patients. However, an official in the hospital assures that it continues to operate, with only one entrance unused, while all other entrances remain open.

The situation is dire in both the northern and southern sectors, with most hospitals rendered non-functional. Several Western and Arab countries are working to deliver floating hospitals aboard ships off the coast of Gaza. Additionally, field hospitals are being established to provide aid and medical treatment.
Awaiting the arrival of floating and field hospitals, a Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals docks at the port of Arish in Egypt.

News Bulletin Reports

Hospitals

Gaza

Palestine

Israel

Hamas

LBCI Next
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Israeli army says will kill Hamas militants if seen firing from Gaza hospitals

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-27

The Israeli army accuses Hamas of waging war from hospitals in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
03:09

Hamas government says all hospitals in northern Gaza Strip are out of service

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-11-10

Hamas Government: Israel strikes largest hospital in Gaza, 13 killed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12

Tragedy unfolds: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza under siege

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-15

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More