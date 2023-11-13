Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The Indonesian Hospital's situation mirrors that of most hospitals in the north. Out of approximately sixty hospitals in Gaza, 36 are located in the north, according to the former Palestinian Minister of Health, Dr. Bassem Naeem, to LBCI.

Approximately 23 hospitals out of the 36 in the northern sector are no longer operational due to Israeli army targeting or siege, resulting in fuel and electricity shortages.

Among the hospitals that ceased operations is Al-Shifa Hospital, leading to the death of 27 patients, including seven incubated children.

Concerns arise about the Jordanian Field Hospital in Gaza, which reportedly refuses to admit wounded patients. However, an official in the hospital assures that it continues to operate, with only one entrance unused, while all other entrances remain open.



The situation is dire in both the northern and southern sectors, with most hospitals rendered non-functional. Several Western and Arab countries are working to deliver floating hospitals aboard ships off the coast of Gaza. Additionally, field hospitals are being established to provide aid and medical treatment.

Awaiting the arrival of floating and field hospitals, a Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals docks at the port of Arish in Egypt.