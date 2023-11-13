News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
As we learn about its various types, wild mushrooms grow in places with high humidity, especially in two seasons per year – one in the fall, the largest and most diverse, extending from October to January, and one in the spring.
Nothing is better than going out into nature and picking mushrooms with your hands.
Jessie and her family participated in a mushroom-picking event for the first time, and they not only had fun and took home edible mushrooms but also learned new things.
When you are out in nature, you will encounter various types of mushrooms. Make sure they are not poisonous before picking them.
Here is an example of one of Lebanon's most dangerous types of mushrooms, known as the Death Cap mushroom:
Scleroderma cepa
Chlorophyllum molybdites
Amanita phalloides
So, it is crucial to ensure that before picking any type, you check or send a photo to a “mushroom expert.”
Jackson, who used to pick mushrooms in his country, discovered such an activity in Lebanon and decided to participate.
Through such activities, you can explore the world of mushrooms, learn about their locations, and know which ones can be picked without causing poisoning.
Not only that, but it also stimulates the eco-tourism movement, which, in every season, shows us how much the land has to offer us and, in return, how much we must preserve it and our health.
News Bulletin Reports
Wild
Mushroom
Lebanon
Nature
Next
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
Discover Lebanon's natural treasures on World Tourism Day 2023: Five must-visit places for nature lovers
Lebanon News
2023-09-27
Discover Lebanon's natural treasures on World Tourism Day 2023: Five must-visit places for nature lovers
0
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:59
Israel Electric Corporation reports death of one employee in rocket attack from Lebanon: AFP
Lebanon News
07:59
Israel Electric Corporation reports death of one employee in rocket attack from Lebanon: AFP
0
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
News Bulletin Reports
09:53
Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
News Bulletin Reports
09:48
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12
Tragedy unfolds: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza under siege
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12
Tragedy unfolds: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza under siege
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14
Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza
0
Middle East News
04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
Middle East News
04:47
Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-15
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Lebanon News
2023-08-15
Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
05:26
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
Middle East News
05:26
Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
Lebanon News
07:14
Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another
3
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:36
Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:12
Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon
5
Press Highlights
02:23
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
Press Highlights
02:23
Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response
6
Lebanon News
04:58
Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets
Lebanon News
04:58
Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets
7
Middle East News
10:00
Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'
Middle East News
10:00
Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'
8
Middle East News
09:45
Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave
Middle East News
09:45
Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More