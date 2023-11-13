Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

As we learn about its various types, wild mushrooms grow in places with high humidity, especially in two seasons per year – one in the fall, the largest and most diverse, extending from October to January, and one in the spring.



Nothing is better than going out into nature and picking mushrooms with your hands.



Jessie and her family participated in a mushroom-picking event for the first time, and they not only had fun and took home edible mushrooms but also learned new things.



When you are out in nature, you will encounter various types of mushrooms. Make sure they are not poisonous before picking them.



Here is an example of one of Lebanon's most dangerous types of mushrooms, known as the Death Cap mushroom:



Scleroderma cepa



Chlorophyllum molybdites



Amanita phalloides



So, it is crucial to ensure that before picking any type, you check or send a photo to a “mushroom expert.”



Jackson, who used to pick mushrooms in his country, discovered such an activity in Lebanon and decided to participate.



Through such activities, you can explore the world of mushrooms, learn about their locations, and know which ones can be picked without causing poisoning.



Not only that, but it also stimulates the eco-tourism movement, which, in every season, shows us how much the land has to offer us and, in return, how much we must preserve it and our health.