Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13 | 11:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

As we learn about its various types, wild mushrooms grow in places with high humidity, especially in two seasons per year – one in the fall, the largest and most diverse, extending from October to January, and one in the spring. 

Nothing is better than going out into nature and picking mushrooms with your hands.

Jessie and her family participated in a mushroom-picking event for the first time, and they not only had fun and took home edible mushrooms but also learned new things. 

When you are out in nature, you will encounter various types of mushrooms. Make sure they are not poisonous before picking them.

Here is an example of one of Lebanon's most dangerous types of mushrooms, known as the Death Cap mushroom: 

Scleroderma cepa

Chlorophyllum molybdites

Amanita phalloides

So, it is crucial to ensure that before picking any type, you check or send a photo to a “mushroom expert.”

Jackson, who used to pick mushrooms in his country, discovered such an activity in Lebanon and decided to participate.

Through such activities, you can explore the world of mushrooms, learn about their locations, and know which ones can be picked without causing poisoning. 

Not only that, but it also stimulates the eco-tourism movement, which, in every season, shows us how much the land has to offer us and, in return, how much we must preserve it and our health.
 

News Bulletin Reports

Wild

Mushroom

Lebanon

Nature

LBCI Next
Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements
War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-27

Discover Lebanon's natural treasures on World Tourism Day 2023: Five must-visit places for nature lovers

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:59

Israel Electric Corporation reports death of one employee in rocket attack from Lebanon: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:53

Most Hospitals in Northern Gaza Out of Service, Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:48

Tensions Rise at Northern Border: Israel Considers Options Amidst Disagreements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12

War or diplomacy: Netanyahu's critical choices and their impact on region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-12

Tragedy unfolds: Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza under siege

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Into the wild: Exploring the world of mushrooms in Lebanon

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-10-14

Palestinian Interior Ministry: 20 martyrs were killed in Israeli strike on northern Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
04:47

Turkish aid ship carrying field hospitals for Gaza arrives in Egypt

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-15

Hezbollah chief tackles Kahaleh incident, urges caution in political rhetoric

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Lebanon is participating in Gaza war, no one can guarantee control of the situation: IRGC official

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Israeli raid targets house in Ainata, leading to the death of one individual, injuring another

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Escalation continues: Islamic Resistance strikes Israeli infantry; Israeli army shells southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Israeli drone launches four missiles near Kfarkela, Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Turning tides: Hezbollah's strategic operations and Israeli response

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Islamic Resistance targets Israeli infantry force with rockets

LBCI
Middle East News
10:00

Netanyahu: Attacks on forces and civilians are considered 'playing with fire'

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Israeli tanks surround Al-Wafaa Hospital in Gaza; patients, medical staff demand to leave

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More