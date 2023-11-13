News
Hezbollah Supports Extension of General Aoun's term: Anticipating a Solution to Prevent Military Void
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-13 | 13:21
2
min
Hezbollah Supports Extension of General Aoun’s term: Anticipating a Solution to Prevent Military Void
After shuffling the extension file for The Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun for months, it seems "the recipe" is ready.
According to information made available to LBCI, Hezbollah has informed Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, as well as the Army Commander, of its agreement on the principle of postponing the retirement of General Aoun, as well as attending a session for the caretaker government on this matter.
Hezbollah's decision, tied to Lebanon's current circumstances due to the war on Gaza, prompted political figures to reach an understanding to prevent a power vacuum in the military.
The proposed solution involves the caretaker government deciding to delay the retirement based on the National Defense Law, considering the prevailing circumstances, rather than relying on the defense minister's proposal, who initially opposed the extension principle.
A delegation from the Strong Lebanon bloc in Ain el-Tineh discussed the extension of General Aoun.
The file was also present in discussions between US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea and Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rai, who has a stance against removing the army commander.
News Bulletin Reports
Hezbollah
Aoun
Lebanon
Army
