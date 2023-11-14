News
Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14 | 10:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Israeli military operations on Day 29: Challenges and lack of progress
On the twenty-ninth day of the war, Israel has been unable to achieve a final victory over the Hamas movement.
While the Israeli army focuses its activities on demolishing everything associated with the movement in the areas it has taken control of, officials have confirmed a lack of significant progress toward the vast areas that remain under its control.
Some officials also acknowledged a decline in operations over the past two days.
However, the announcement by the Israeli Foreign Minister that the United States has given Israel a two-week deadline to end the operation in the Gaza Strip adds a new complication to Netanyahu's government.
The dispute is escalating between those who advocate war on Lebanon and those within the government hesitant to take such a risk, favoring a military resolution for the fate of Gaza before the expiration of the American deadline.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant persists in advocating for a war on Lebanon, while Netanyahu is hesitant to take the risk.
But the continued rocket attacks on northern Israel have brought confusion to the government amid security recommendations to decisively address both fronts simultaneously.
Yet, what remains pivotal in Israel is the growing voice of the families of hostages held by Hamas, who have reached the peak of their anger following the release of a video showing the soldier Noa Marciano delivering a message to the Israeli government, followed by footage of her body as a result of Israeli airstrikes.
This has sparked protests from the families of the hostages, who have called for a five-day march reaching various Israeli towns. It will not cease until an agreement is announced for the return of all the prisoners.
This situation brings Israel back to 1982 when the Four Mothers Movement, an Israeli women's peace movement, organized the largest protest in the country's history, calling for an end to the war in Lebanon and significantly influencing the decision to cease the war at that time.
Today, after 41 years, expectations suggest that the protests by the families of the hostages held by Hamas will set a timeline for ending the war.
