Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance

News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15 | 12:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander&#39;s fate hangs in the balance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance

The fate of the position of the Lebanese Army Commander is currently intertwined with the following developments:

A proposed law from the National Moderation Bloc suggests extending the retirement age by one year for security and military leaders who continue to perform their duties. This proposal requires approval in the parliament during a general session, a call made by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Berri has adamantly rejected any legislative session limited to extension issues without a comprehensive agenda. He conveyed this refusal to the Lebanese Forces, who had submitted a draft law to raise the retirement age to the rank of General.

In the Cabinet, the decision to postpone the retirement of the Army Commander is on the table. The timing remains the only outstanding factor, with reliable information confirming sufficient support for this decision. 

Prime Minister Najib Mikati is reportedly reassured about the matter and enjoys substantial Christian coverage from Patriarch al-Rahi, the Kataeb Party, the Lebanese Forces, and independent Christian MPs.

On the other hand, the opposition from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), represented by its leader, MP Gebran Bassil, remains strong in favor of keeping the Army Commander in his position. 

Bassil is exerting pressure on the Cabinet to move towards comprehensive appointments, including a new Army Commander, Chief of Staff, Inspector General, and Administrative Director. Bassil's ultimate goal is to block the path to the presidency for General Joseph Aoun.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Legislative

Cabinet

Developments

Lebanese

Army

Commander

Fate

LBCI Next
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-10-09

Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-09-12

Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-21

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:14

Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:06

Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14

Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14

Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16

Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict

LBCI
Middle East News
13:50

Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-25

Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-25

Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:43

The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms

LBCI
Middle East News
07:07

Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days

LBCI
Middle East News
09:21

Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'

LBCI
Middle East News
02:09

Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More