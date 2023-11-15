The fate of the position of the Lebanese Army Commander is currently intertwined with the following developments:



A proposed law from the National Moderation Bloc suggests extending the retirement age by one year for security and military leaders who continue to perform their duties. This proposal requires approval in the parliament during a general session, a call made by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.



Berri has adamantly rejected any legislative session limited to extension issues without a comprehensive agenda. He conveyed this refusal to the Lebanese Forces, who had submitted a draft law to raise the retirement age to the rank of General.



In the Cabinet, the decision to postpone the retirement of the Army Commander is on the table. The timing remains the only outstanding factor, with reliable information confirming sufficient support for this decision.



Prime Minister Najib Mikati is reportedly reassured about the matter and enjoys substantial Christian coverage from Patriarch al-Rahi, the Kataeb Party, the Lebanese Forces, and independent Christian MPs.



On the other hand, the opposition from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), represented by its leader, MP Gebran Bassil, remains strong in favor of keeping the Army Commander in his position.



Bassil is exerting pressure on the Cabinet to move towards comprehensive appointments, including a new Army Commander, Chief of Staff, Inspector General, and Administrative Director. Bassil's ultimate goal is to block the path to the presidency for General Joseph Aoun.