News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-15 | 12:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Legislative and Cabinet developments: Lebanese Army Commander's fate hangs in the balance
The fate of the position of the Lebanese Army Commander is currently intertwined with the following developments:
A proposed law from the National Moderation Bloc suggests extending the retirement age by one year for security and military leaders who continue to perform their duties. This proposal requires approval in the parliament during a general session, a call made by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.
Berri has adamantly rejected any legislative session limited to extension issues without a comprehensive agenda. He conveyed this refusal to the Lebanese Forces, who had submitted a draft law to raise the retirement age to the rank of General.
In the Cabinet, the decision to postpone the retirement of the Army Commander is on the table. The timing remains the only outstanding factor, with reliable information confirming sufficient support for this decision.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati is reportedly reassured about the matter and enjoys substantial Christian coverage from Patriarch al-Rahi, the Kataeb Party, the Lebanese Forces, and independent Christian MPs.
On the other hand, the opposition from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), represented by its leader, MP Gebran Bassil, remains strong in favor of keeping the Army Commander in his position.
Bassil is exerting pressure on the Cabinet to move towards comprehensive appointments, including a new Army Commander, Chief of Staff, Inspector General, and Administrative Director. Bassil's ultimate goal is to block the path to the presidency for General Joseph Aoun.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Legislative
Cabinet
Developments
Lebanese
Army
Commander
Fate
Next
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
Middle East News
2023-10-09
Israeli Army spokesperson confirms death of Deputy Commander in tensions on Lebanese border
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-12
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
Lebanon News
2023-09-12
Lebanese Army Commander Meets French Special Envoy
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
Lebanon News
2023-08-21
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
0
Lebanon News
03:57
Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role
Lebanon News
03:57
Geagea calls for border stability: Reinforcing Resolution 1701 and Lebanese Army's role
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
News Bulletin Reports
12:14
Rising threats: Israeli Cabinet faces internal struggles amid prisoner exchange deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
News Bulletin Reports
12:06
Hospital under siege: Israel raids Al Shifa Hospital over alleged Hamas leadership presence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14
Reasons behind Cabinet session cancellation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14
Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-14
Israel's 'blockade' unfolds humanitarian crisis in Al-Shifa Hospital: Premature infants pay the price
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-16
Innocence Shattered: Gazan Children Caught in the Echoes of Conflict
0
Middle East News
13:50
Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official
Middle East News
13:50
Injuries among seven staff members of Jordanian field hospital: Official
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash
Lebanon News
2023-08-25
Tragic training flight: Lebanon pays tribute to pilots lost in helicopter crash
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-25
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
Press Highlights
2023-08-25
Lebanon's Strong Rejection: UNIFIL Mandate Debate Intensifies at the United Nations
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:18
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
Press Highlights
01:18
Controversial release: Irish Soldier Sean Rooney's alleged killer freed amid rising southern tensions
2
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
Press Highlights
00:32
Can war be averted? Hezbollah's shadow looms on US-Israel talks to prevent south Lebanon conflict
3
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
Press Highlights
02:43
The army commander's term extension will only happen with these terms
4
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
Middle East News
07:07
Hezbollah official: Without US support, Israel might have fallen within days
5
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
Middle East News
09:21
Netanyahu: There is no place in Gaza we will not reach
6
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
Lebanon News
09:14
Islamic Resistance strikes occupied Shebaa Farms, inflicting direct hits
7
Lebanon News
04:47
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
Lebanon News
04:47
Hankach to LBCI: If they want Lebanon to be a 'missile platform,' we want it to be a 'technology platform'
8
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Middle East News
02:09
Adraee: Israeli army delivered medical equipment, incubators, and baby formula to Al-Shifa Hospital
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More