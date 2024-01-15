Political Divisions Deepen as Israeli Cabinet Votes to Escalate Gaza Fighting

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-15 | 12:27
High views
2min
Political Divisions Deepen as Israeli Cabinet Votes to Escalate Gaza Fighting

The majority in the Israeli security cabinet has decided to continue intensifying the fighting in specific areas in the Gaza Strip, particularly in Khan Yunis, under the pretext of increasing pressure on Hamas to reach a prisoner exchange deal. 

This approach, lacking consensus, deepens the divide between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, who support the continuation of the war, and Benny Gantz, head of the National Camp, and his cabinet member from his party, Gadi Eisenkot, who seek to formulate an immediate prisoner deal agreed upon by Hamas to save the remaining captives alive.

Former Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, in his first appearance since October 7, cautiously warned about the implications of this division. Kochavi also revealed a crisis in the relationship between Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, following Netanyahu's adherence to his positions on the nature of the third stage of the conflict and his refusal to transfer the Palestinian Authority's tax revenues. 

Additionally, there are concerns about Netanyahu's plans for the day after the war in Gaza, prompting security officials to call for the development of a political plan for the future of the strip.
The political decision-making confusion led the military to try to mitigate it by presenting what it called the achievements of the war, including:

Eliminating approximately nine thousand militants in Gaza, despite Israel initially claiming the presence of thirty to forty thousand militants. This implies that Israel has achieved less than forty percent of its stated goal to eliminate Hamas.

Destroying three thousand four hundred targets in Gaza.

Arresting two thousand three hundred Palestinians in the sector on charges related to the events of October 7.

News Bulletin Reports

Israel

Gaza

Palestine

War.

