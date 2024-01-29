Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues

News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-29 | 11:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
 
Sunday, the 28th of January, was a challenging day for US President Joe Biden.

It was challenging due to the killing of three US soldiers and the injury of more than thirty others in a drone attack on a military site in Jordan called Tower 22. 

The military site is located at the northeasternmost point on the border between Syria and Jordan, specifically near the US Al-Tanf base inside Syria. 

Tower 22 includes US engineering, aviation, logistics, and security forces supporting US forces in Syria, according to Western media.

The US version was later confirmed by Jordan through its government spokesperson after Amman initially considered the US base to be inside Syria and not on Jordanian territory. 

The spokesperson added that the attack did not cause injuries among the Jordanian armed forces, justifying the US presence in Jordan and considering it for counterterrorism and border security.

Who is behind this attack? 

No one has claimed responsibility yet, but the pro-Iranian Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday morning that it carried out a drone attack on three US bases in Syria: Al-Shaddadi base, Al-Rukban base, and Al-Tanf base near the targeted site. 

However, according to Western media, the responsibility lies with the Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq.

The United States, on the other hand, accused Iran-backed factions, while Iran, through its spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, denied its involvement in the attack.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed that his country would respond at the appropriate time and place.

What is the nature of this response?

According to some observers, the US response may target leaders of Iran-backed factions in Iraq or Syria. One prominent figure is Abu Fadak al-Mohammadawi, a former Secretary-General of Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq and a leader in the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Thus, a US response is expected. Will it be limited or extended to ignite a broader war in the region?
 

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

US

Soldiers

Drone

Attack

Tower 22

Al-Tanf Base

Jordan

Syria

Joe Biden

Military

Islamic Resistance

Iraq

Kata'ib Hezbollah

Nasser Kanaani

Lloyd Austin

LBCI Next
Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon
Egypt at a Crossroads: Economic Challenges and Geopolitical Pressures
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:45

Iraq Calls for "Halting the Spiral of Violence" After Killing of Three US Soldiers in Attack in Jordan

LBCI
World News
01:03

Iran denies involvement in drone attack that killed three US soldiers in Jordan

LBCI
Middle East News
08:49

Two dead in suspected Israeli attack on Iranian military advisory site in Syria

LBCI
World News
08:31

Washington to respond 'appropriately' to drone attack on US forces in Jordan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:45

Calls for Gaza occupation: Israeli right-wing conference advocates military rule and settlements in Gaza

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Fading hope: The threat to UNRWA aid for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:48

Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues

LBCI
Middle East News
10:07

Missile warning sirens blare in major cities in central Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
08:46

Netanyahu accuses UNRWA of being infiltrated by Hamas

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Rising Israeli threats: Why did Hezbollah introduce two new missiles for the first time?

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Lebanon to close public institutions on February 9 and 14

LBCI
Middle East News
07:01

Six dead, including pro-Tehran fighters, in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Locked in chains: US dominance over Lebanon's telecommunications

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:16

Israeli forces launch airstrikes on Hezbollah-linked military facilities in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:20

'Winter wonder' in the Middle East: The everlasting allure of Lebanon's skiing legacy

LBCI
World News
09:37

US Treasury and UK announce sanctions on Iranian 'transnational repression network'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

2024 budget: Will Lebanon's efforts to reclaim embezzled funds from maritime properties succeed?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More