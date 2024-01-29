Unraveling tensions: US soldiers targeted in drone attack - Political fallout ensues

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine KeuchkerianSunday, the 28th of January, was a challenging day for US President Joe Biden.It was challenging due to the killing of three US soldiers and the injury of more than thirty others in a drone attack on a military site in Jordan called Tower 22.The military site is located at the northeasternmost point on the border between Syria and Jordan, specifically near the US Al-Tanf base inside Syria.Tower 22 includes US engineering, aviation, logistics, and security forces supporting US forces in Syria, according to Western media.The US version was later confirmed by Jordan through its government spokesperson after Amman initially considered the US base to be inside Syria and not on Jordanian territory.The spokesperson added that the attack did not cause injuries among the Jordanian armed forces, justifying the US presence in Jordan and considering it for counterterrorism and border security.Who is behind this attack?No one has claimed responsibility yet, but the pro-Iranian Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Sunday morning that it carried out a drone attack on three US bases in Syria: Al-Shaddadi base, Al-Rukban base, and Al-Tanf base near the targeted site.However, according to Western media, the responsibility lies with the Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq.The United States, on the other hand, accused Iran-backed factions, while Iran, through its spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, denied its involvement in the attack.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed that his country would respond at the appropriate time and place.What is the nature of this response?According to some observers, the US response may target leaders of Iran-backed factions in Iraq or Syria. One prominent figure is Abu Fadak al-Mohammadawi, a former Secretary-General of Kata'ib Hezbollah in Iraq and a leader in the Popular Mobilization Forces.Thus, a US response is expected. Will it be limited or extended to ignite a broader war in the region?