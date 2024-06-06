Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power

2024-06-06 | 12:30
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
3min
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power

Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In recent years, Europe's far-right, once stigmatized, has gained significant traction, securing positions of power in countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic. 

Even in nations where they have not yet achieved governance, their popularity is on the rise, as seen in France.

The European far-right is characterized by extreme nationalism, opposition to immigration policies, Islamophobia, and criticism of the European Union (EU). These attributes are resonating with a growing segment of the European population, driven by economic factors that have shifted political leanings traditionally moderate or leftist.

The rising cost of living, initially sparked by the 2008 economic crisis and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, has led to higher gas and electricity prices. 

Additionally, the economic impacts of the EU's Green Deal, aimed at making Europe carbon-neutral by 2050, have added to the strain. For instance, the Netherlands has asked its farmers to cut livestock production by half to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, sparking significant protests.

In France and other countries, massive farmer protests against certain policies have further fueled far-right support. These parties have successfully aligned with the grievances of those affected, positioning themselves against both national governments and the EU.

The far-right's populist approach often includes opposing stringent measures imposed by the EU on economically troubled states and campaigning against the EU's perceived encroachment on national sovereignty. 

Immigration policies and the acceptance of refugees have also been pivotal in their ascent. 

Economically, they echo public sentiments that foreigners are taking jobs, while socially, they argue that rising immigration is eroding European identity and culture.

Socially conservative views on minority rights, such as gender transition and education on these topics, have also driven more conservative individuals towards the far-right, contrasting sharply with other political movements that advocate for these rights and their inclusion in school curriculums.

In summary, the far-right's rise is seen by many as a threat to the outcomes of upcoming European elections, driven by economic woes, national identity concerns, and a reaction against progressive social policies.

