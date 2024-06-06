News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-06 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Rise of the far-right in Europe: From fringe to power
Report by Raneem Bou Khzam, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In recent years, Europe's far-right, once stigmatized, has gained significant traction, securing positions of power in countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, and the Czech Republic.
Even in nations where they have not yet achieved governance, their popularity is on the rise, as seen in France.
The European far-right is characterized by extreme nationalism, opposition to immigration policies, Islamophobia, and criticism of the European Union (EU). These attributes are resonating with a growing segment of the European population, driven by economic factors that have shifted political leanings traditionally moderate or leftist.
The rising cost of living, initially sparked by the 2008 economic crisis and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, has led to higher gas and electricity prices.
Additionally, the economic impacts of the EU's Green Deal, aimed at making Europe carbon-neutral by 2050, have added to the strain. For instance, the Netherlands has asked its farmers to cut livestock production by half to reduce nitrogen oxide emissions, sparking significant protests.
In France and other countries, massive farmer protests against certain policies have further fueled far-right support. These parties have successfully aligned with the grievances of those affected, positioning themselves against both national governments and the EU.
The far-right's populist approach often includes opposing stringent measures imposed by the EU on economically troubled states and campaigning against the EU's perceived encroachment on national sovereignty.
Immigration policies and the acceptance of refugees have also been pivotal in their ascent.
Economically, they echo public sentiments that foreigners are taking jobs, while socially, they argue that rising immigration is eroding European identity and culture.
Socially conservative views on minority rights, such as gender transition and education on these topics, have also driven more conservative individuals towards the far-right, contrasting sharply with other political movements that advocate for these rights and their inclusion in school curriculums.
In summary, the far-right's rise is seen by many as a threat to the outcomes of upcoming European elections, driven by economic woes, national identity concerns, and a reaction against progressive social policies.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Rise
Far-Right
Europe
Fringe
Power
Next
Intensifying Protests and Deepening Divisions Amid Israel's Ongoing Conflicts
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:19
Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:19
Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37
0
World News
02:00
Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections
World News
02:00
Polling stations open in Netherlands for European Parliament elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05
Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05
Shaping the Future: Millions to Vote in Historic European Union Elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Concerns Rise Over Extremist Activity in Lebanon After Embassy Attack
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Intensifying Protests and Deepening Divisions Amid Israel's Ongoing Conflicts
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Intensifying Protests and Deepening Divisions Amid Israel's Ongoing Conflicts
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-05
General Joseph Aoun's Strategic Visit to Washington: Focus on Military Aid and Border Stability
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
0
World News
2024-05-01
‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House
World News
2024-05-01
‘Small percentage of students’ causing US campus ‘disruption’, says White House
0
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
0
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Hamas expresses concern over President Raisi's helicopter incident
Middle East News
2024-05-19
Hamas expresses concern over President Raisi's helicopter incident
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
03:01
Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon
Middle East News
03:01
Israeli army announces death of soldier in gunfire from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
Lebanon News
06:51
Sources to LBCI: Perpetrator of US Embassy attack acted alone
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13
Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:13
Hamas Media Office: At least 27 killed in Israeli bombing of a school in Nuseirat
4
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
Sports News
11:56
Stay tuned for the crucial match between the Lebanese national football team and Palestine in the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, airing at 7:00 PM on LBCI
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:42
Israeli army: 20 to 30 militants present in the school targeted in Gaza
6
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
Lebanon News
08:29
Qatar condemns US Embassy attack in Beirut, calls for protection of diplomatic missions
7
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
Sports News
14:06
The Lebanon-Palestine match ended in a 0-0 draw, ending Lebanon's chances of advancing to the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Security implications of Syrian refugees: Lone attacker behind US Embassy incident
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More