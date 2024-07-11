News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
30
o
South
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
World News
2024-07-11 | 12:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
A report by Mario Doueiry, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
Time is running out for Joe Biden to decide whether he will continue in the election race. This statement comes from Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the US House of Representatives and a close ally of Biden, adding new pressure on him as he navigates his challenging path toward the elections.
Biden's faltering performance in the famous debate with his staunch rival, Donald Trump, also prompted Senator Peter Welch from Vermont to openly call for the president to withdraw from the race. This makes Welch the first Democratic senator, following eight representatives before him, to express concern about Biden's ability to defeat Trump.
Furthermore, George Clooney, Hollywood star and prominent fundraiser for Biden, expressed his concerns in an op-ed published in the New York Times. Clooney stated, "Despite Biden's many victories, he cannot win his battle against time," pointing out that the 81-year-old president is not the same as he was in 2020.
Should Biden heed these calls and withdraw, Vice President Kamala Harris is considered his logical successor. If she wins, Harris would become the first woman to hold the presidency. Harris has the backing of influential figures like Representative Jim Clyburn, and a poll conducted by Data for Progress revealed that 39% of Democrats prefer her as an alternative candidate.
However, Harris would need to choose a strong running mate to boost her chances against Trump. As the Democratic Party faces these internal debates and external pressures, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the party's strategy for the 2024 elections. The final answer will come at the ballot boxes.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Elections
Biden
US
Trump
Next
British Government: Starmer and Biden discussed situation in Israel, Gaza, and Ukraine
Russia criticizes Armenia's cooperation with NATO
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-06-05
Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections
World News
2024-06-05
Putin: No difference for Russia whether Biden or Trump wins in US elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
News Bulletin Reports
2024-06-28
Disastrous Debate Between Biden and Trump Sparks Democratic Division
0
World News
2024-06-28
US presidential debate: Biden delivers uneven performance amid Trump's barrage of falsehoods
World News
2024-06-28
US presidential debate: Biden delivers uneven performance amid Trump's barrage of falsehoods
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:32
Erdogan says Biden, US complicit in alleged Israeli war crimes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
15:04
Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War
World News
15:04
Kremlin says US missiles in Germany signal Cold War
0
World News
14:42
Zelensky's 'assured' Ukraine will one day enter NATO
World News
14:42
Zelensky's 'assured' Ukraine will one day enter NATO
0
World News
12:59
Sudan's warring parties meet in Geneva for talks aiming at ceasefires
World News
12:59
Sudan's warring parties meet in Geneva for talks aiming at ceasefires
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34
White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:34
White House hopes US to wind down Gaza pier operations in relatively short order
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-10
Hezbollah-Israel Conflict: Uncertain Escalation and the Quest for Deterrence
0
World News
2024-04-15
Poland receives $6.7 bln in EU funds
World News
2024-04-15
Poland receives $6.7 bln in EU funds
0
World News
2024-06-27
Ambrey says it is aware of incident 84nm west of Yemen’s Hodeidah
World News
2024-06-27
Ambrey says it is aware of incident 84nm west of Yemen’s Hodeidah
0
World News
12:55
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
World News
12:55
Pressure Mounts on Biden as Decision Time for 2024 Election Looms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
Lebanon News
2024-07-09
Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
World News
02:46
Russia launches 2 missiles and 6 drones on Ukraine, military says
2
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
08:16
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
3
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:28
Bou Habib calls Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Aaty emphasizes Egypt's full support for Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
Lebanon News
10:07
Iraqi Oil Ministry: Unloading of gas oil ships in Beirut to commence
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:12
Israeli Defense Minister and US envoy discuss potential agreement for hostage release and ammunition shipment
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:35
Israeli Defense Minister says probe into Oct. 7 failings should include Netanyahu
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:40
US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Iraqi Aid Eases Lebanon’s Energy Crisis Amid Internal Disputes
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More