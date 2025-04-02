News
Rocket attacks from Lebanon's south—US wants answers: What's the latest?
News Bulletin Reports
02-04-2025 | 12:55
3
min
Rocket attacks from Lebanon’s south—US wants answers: What’s the latest?
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
The investigations by the Lebanese Army Intelligence Directorate and the General Directorate of General Security have yet to produce clear results in identifying those responsible for launching rockets from southern Lebanon on March 22 and 28.
The General Security has detained three individuals, including two Lebanese nationals and one Syrian. The investigation is being overseen by the military judiciary.
Sources say the investigation has not reached any substantial conclusions, as authorities are awaiting the results of DNA and fingerprint tests to match with evidence collected from the platforms seized by the army and the location from which the rockets were fired.
The military judiciary has released five detainees due to a lack of evidence against them.
The Intelligence Directorate is still holding five detainees, while others have been released. The investigation is also waiting for further results from forensic tests and technical reviews to compare with the suspects.
In conclusion, the identity of the rocket launchers and the party behind them remains undetermined, and no involvement has been proven for the suspects in either the army's or General Security's investigations.
The mere presence of some suspects in the area where the rockets were launched does not constitute incriminating evidence, and authorities are awaiting conclusive proof.
This case continues to be a pressing issue for the Lebanese authorities, with the U.S. demanding identification of the individuals behind the rocket launches and those responsible for them.
In addition, pressure has mounted on Lebanon, with reports suggesting that the ceasefire monitoring committee's work is being suspended, awaiting the formation of committees to continue discussions on unresolved issues between Lebanon and Israel.
However, according to official Lebanese sources, Lebanon has not been notified of any such decision.
A source pointed out that this information comes ahead of the visit by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus to Lebanon and could be part of a pressure tactic to persuade Lebanon into accepting political representation for negotiations, a proposal it has rejected thus far.
According to sources, the visit may provide a clearer understanding of the situation and the next phase for Lebanon, including whether the ceasefire monitoring committee's work will continue or be suspended.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
United States
Lebanon
Israel
Rockets
Morgan Ortagus
Lebanese Army
