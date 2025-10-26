News
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
26-10-2025 | 13:48
Stabilization talks: Morgan Ortagus in Israel for Gaza force, Katz signals more strikes on Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israeli Security Minister Israel Katz threatened continued attacks on Lebanon and vowed to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of residents in northern Israel and along the border.
Katz toured the Lebanese frontier and the headquarters of Israel's Northern Command, accompanied by U.S. envoy Morgan Ortagus, representatives of U.S. Central Command, and several diplomatic and military officials.
During the visit, Ortagus was briefed by Katz on the situation along the border and received an intelligence report from Israeli officers claiming that Hezbollah is rebuilding its military infrastructure in South Lebanon. Commanders also outlined current security challenges and Israel's preparedness along the frontier.
The visit came as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing his Cabinet meeting, reiterated that Israel's policy toward all fronts—from Lebanon to Gaza—remains unchanged. His remarks coincided with growing U.S. pressure over the next phase of Trump's plan for Gaza.
Washington has been moving forward with efforts to launch the second stage of the plan, which includes forming an international stabilization force to operate in Gaza. The proposed force would be backed by international partners but remains a point of contention, as Israel objects to the participation of certain countries.
According to Israeli assessments, the U.S. administration is preparing to submit a draft resolution to the U.N. Security Council within weeks to establish this stabilization force as part of a broader political and operational framework for postwar Gaza.
While the United States works with economic and commercial entities to build a recovery and stabilization mechanism for the enclave, internal debates have intensified in Israel—both domestically and with Washington—over the fate of hostages' remains still held in Gaza.
The U.S.-Israeli coordination center in Kiryat Gat, southern Israel, remains the main hub overseeing progress toward the plan's second stage under full American supervision, both militarily and administratively.
Ortagus is expected to meet Israeli officials again to discuss two key issues before leaving on Monday: the deployment of international forces in Gaza and the security situation in Lebanon—both central elements in the ongoing negotiations.
