Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Gadi Eisenkot seeks to overcome the obstacles standing in the way of forming Israel’s next government, he is stepping up negotiations with Likud, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, as well as ultra-Orthodox and Arab parties.



However, warnings have emerged from within Israel over alleged plans by Netanyahu to undermine his rival’s efforts, including the possibility of launching an Israeli strike on Iran and escalating tensions on the West Bank front.



Netanyahu accused Eisenkot of prioritizing the formation of a government over Israel’s survival, prompting a swift response from the opposition leader.



Meanwhile, people close to Eisenkot have revealed that he is considering a surprise announcement of his government, followed by a call for the Knesset plenum to convene within 24 hours to vote on its approval. The move would leave his political opponents with less room to maneuver.



Alongside the continued threat of a confrontation with Iran, Israel is stepping up preparations, particularly within its air force and missile interception systems.



However, a report has raised questions about Tel Aviv’s ability to withstand a barrage of missiles, particularly long-range ballistic missiles, as well as the size of its military stockpiles and whether they would be sufficient to protect the country if Israel proceeds with an attack on Iran.