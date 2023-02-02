Cases being filed abroad against those responsible for Beirut blast: report

Press Highlights
2023-02-02 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cases being filed abroad against those responsible for Beirut blast: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cases being filed abroad against those responsible for Beirut blast: report

Dozens of criminal cases are being prepared to be filed in several European countries, on behalf of the victims of the Beirut port explosion, against the possible perpetrators of that “crime.” A source at Accountability Now said cases are being prepared in Germany, France, Belgium, Croatia, and the UK.

Accountability Now, a Swiss-based human rights organization who is represented by Zeina Wakim, launched a call on January 25 for European passport holders to file criminal complaints in their national jurisdictions, in light of the obstruction of the Lebanese investigation and the attempt to isolate the judicial investigator, Judge Tarek Bitar, from the case. 
 
 
Especially since among the victims of the Beirut port explosion there are those who are Lebanese and hold a foreign nationality, just as among the victims are foreigners, as courts in their countries of origin can open criminal investigations into the explosion, which may lead to indictments being filed in these countries with the suspension of the Lebanese investigation. 

A concerned source confirmed that the organization had received "dozens" of cases from individuals seeking legal representation in their national jurisdictions since last week. 

There are calls supported by Accountability Now for the formation of an independent international fact-finding mission in the explosion under the United Nations Human Rights Council, with the same source indicating that "the work of that mission can complete investigations inside and outside." Lebanon, and the mission can be formed without Lebanon's consent.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Beirut Port Explosion

Investigation

Lawsuit

Tarek Bitar

Victims

Justice

Lebanon

Accountability Now

LBCI Next
Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy
Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

Lebanon's Bitar wages uphill struggle for justice over port blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-24

US urges Lebanon to complete swift investigation into Beirut blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Judge Tarek Bitar resumes Beirut blast investigations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Latest on European money laundering investigation in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:57

We are not the state to support Lebanon's education: International organizations

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:32

Jumblatt presidential initiative will lead Moawad to withdraw candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-31

Is the US obstructing imports of Egyptian gas, Jordanian electricity?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-31

When will the Supreme Judicial Council meet?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:34

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

LBCI
Variety
11:08

Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app