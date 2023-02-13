Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises

However, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, confirmed to Al-Akhbar that "they will surely not participate in the session."



He also indicated that what applies to the convening of the caretaker cabinet in terms of not meeting due to the presidential vacuum also applies to the parliament, which is considered an electorate body "unless in cases of emergency and extreme necessity."



And other parties link their participation to what will be included in the agenda.



The confirmed boycott of FPM combined with the rejection of the Lebanese Forces bloc means the absence of the two largest Christian blocs from the session, which was set to take place in two weeks.



This raises questions about whether Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will change his stance and, most importantly, whether the legislation will be delayed, especially since Bassil confirmed that "what requires participation is urgent matters, and the only emergency now is the election of a president."



Thus, there is currently no clear answer regarding the session's fate, which will be the main topic of the internal developments at the beginning of the week.



Moreover, the session is "necessary" to pass laws required by the International Monetary Fund, the most important of which is Capital Control, as well as the term extension of the Director General of Public Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim, who will be retired next month.



However, 46 deputies have announced boycotting the session.



But Al-Akhbar learned that a meeting would be held on Tuesday between MPs Nabil Badr, Bilal Al-Hashimi, Muhammad Suleiman, Imad Al-Hout, Abdulaziz Al-Samad, Ahmed Al-Khair, and Walid Al-Baarini, to announce their stance regarding participation.



The "Tashnag" party will also meet to discuss the agenda.



Additionally, MP Jamil Al-Sayed confirmed that while he "rejects the legislation of necessity, especially the Capital Control Law," he will not abstain from the session if it is called for. He added that his participation is intended to "influence the discussions that will take place, especially regarding this law."



Legislation is also disturbed when a presidential election is disrupted



Parliamentary sources affirmed that "there is no problem with the quorum, as it needs the presence of 65 deputies, and any law requires the majority of these to be approved."



However, Bassil's refusal to participate will make things difficult for Berri, who cannot call for a legislative session even in the presence of Christian MPs.



The sources further explained that "Berri could have done this if we weren't in such an exceptional situation."



However, the political-constitutional conflict over the cabinet convening and showing that the latter is against the Christian component in the country may prompt the speaker to retract his decision.

Some sources in FPM stressed that "it is not enough to put laws on the agenda without an intention to approve them, and it is not possible to proceed with laws that extend terms of specific people exclusively."



On the other hand, other sources underlined that the contacts are ongoing to modify the agenda to satisfy the requirements set by the blocs, particularly the movement, to urge them to participate.

Berri will be updated on the Paris meeting's outcomes



Lebanon will be informed on Monday about the discussions of the five-party meeting Paris hosted last week, as the ambassadors of four participating countries (French, American, Egyptian, and Qatari) are supposed to meet Berri.



However, the discussions remained within a general framework, as no name was adopted as a presidential candidate, noting that the talks included the names of the candidates.



France did not express its objection to any name to be agreed upon, whether it was Sleiman Frangieh or Joseph Aoun, with its tendency to keep Mikati at the head of the next government.



But the Saudi side expressed clear opposition to Frangieh and Mikati, highlighting the importance of electing a sovereign president that would restore Lebanon's ties with Arab and Western countries.