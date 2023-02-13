Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled

2023-02-13 | 02:24
Decision of banks&#39; complete closure may be canceled
2min
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled

Regarding the developments in the banking sector, the concerned authorities did not take any initiative to address issues that the banks considered dangerous and may affect the sector and strike the rights of depositors.

 
Thus, it became apparent that there is contacts to calm the situation without being resolved.

However, based on the stance of the Secretary-General of the Banks Association, Fadi Khalaf, and the available information, the decision to completely close, which was seriously proposed, will be reconsidered due to the severe disturbance and adverse public reactions it may cause. This is to put pressure on officials to take action to address the current issue.

Some sources mentioned that the closure decision has yet to be fully dropped. Still, the waiting period will be extended to look for alternatives that allow people to manage their affairs to the bare minimum and prevent businesses from ultimately going out of operation.

Banking sources informed Al-Jumhuriya that canceling the complete closure is more likely to happen after it became clear that those with bad intentions are attempting to use the insistence of banks to put pressure on officials to awaken their consciences, turn people against the sector, and portray the closures as being directed against citizens.

But saving the sector is the main objective of pressure to avoid future harm to the rights of depositors and the interests of the people.

Moreover, other sources were surprised by what the governor of Banque du Liban, Riyad Salameh, recently said about returning the money to the banks; as BDL publishes on its website, every 15 days, its financial statements that show it still owes banks billions of dollars. 
 

Parliament session: Bassil confirms FPM will not participate unless emergency arises
LBCI Previous

