News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Press Highlights
2023-02-20 | 02:12
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
With the start of a week full of critical milestones, attention is directed to the agenda and moves that the General Labor Union will decide in the coming days in coordination with all associations, unions, and state employees in the face of the authority's indifference to the deteriorating living conditions of citizens.
This comes while the priority of the House of Representatives bureau will be focused today on discussing the agenda of a legislative session that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is determined to call for it at the end of the week... even if it is not held!
Meanwhile, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil reconsidered his "Christian" calculations and decided to turn the legislative table in the face of the Shiite duo (Hezbollah and the Amal Movement) and back down from the pledge to secure legitimacy for the extension of the Director General of Public Security, Major General Abbas Ibrahim's mandate, circles familiar with the exacerbating tension between "The FPM" and "Hezbollah" said that this relationship crossed the "line of return," and moved from the stage of "extending the hand and not removing it between the partners of Mar Mikhael's understanding" to the stage of "biting fingers" waiting for the one who shouts first."
This article is originally publihed in, translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.
The same sources claimed that Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's declaration at the end of the week that "the Mar Mikhael understanding is in a critical situation" and what transpired yesterday after the high-pitched response from MP Gebran Bassil confirmed that the two sides are on the verge of breaking the "twinning" through which they have ruled since 2006.
This is especially true in light of "Hezbollah's failure to respond to Aoun's desire to repurpose the presidential influences of the understanding in favor of Basil.
From this perspective, the circles set the offensive tone against "Hezbollah," whether from Aoun or Basil, under the slogan of targeting the "corrupt system" within the framework of "the last attempt to lure the party into a presidential agreement with the FPM to prevent it from stripping its Christian cover," mainly since the movement's leader delivered direct messages in this direction by emphasizing that he must have the last word with "Hezbollah" in delivering a president, in reference to the party's insistence on nominating the head of the Marada Movement Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency.
Regarding the issue of the mandate extension for the Director General of General Security, parliamentary sources claimed that the "Shiite duo" entrusted Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati with the task of finding an "exit" for this matter after Bassil blocked the possible extension in Parliament.
In this regard, the sources revealed that discussions are concentrated on a few exits that permit the extension decision to be passed "administratively," whether by a decision of the Caretaker Minister of Interior or a decree issued by the Council of Ministers. However, the sources acknowledged the legal challenges that prevent this solution.
This is happening as Mikati consults with Berri about how to get past them before Ibrahim retires at the end of the month.
On another note, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai continued to expose the ruling class and addressed the officials, saying that they "reject any advice from friend states that are keen on the stability of Lebanon and every urgent call to elect a president."
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
entrusts
Mikati
finding
Ibrahim
mandate
extension
Next
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Kanaan confirms he is against trapping deposits
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:37
Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal
World
07:37
Talks on post-Brexit Northern Ireland trade edge closer to deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-19
Will mandate of Lebanon General Security chief be extended?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-11
Will parliament convene to extend General Ibrahim's term?
0
World
2023-02-11
Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria
World
2023-02-11
Quake rescues slow as hopes of finding people alive under rubble fade in Turkey and Syria
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-14
Kanaan confirms he is against trapping deposits
Press Highlights
2023-02-14
Kanaan confirms he is against trapping deposits
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-14
Broken legislation: A new political bazaar
Press Highlights
2023-02-14
Broken legislation: A new political bazaar
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-13
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
Press Highlights
2023-02-13
Decision of banks' complete closure may be canceled
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-14
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
Middle East
2023-02-14
Increasing number of Turkey-Syria earthquake survivors show signs of PTSD
0
Variety
08:17
Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups
Variety
08:17
Layoffs spell opportunity for some fintech startups
0
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
2
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
07:06
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
3
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
Lebanon Economy
08:52
Banking crisis continues, Judge Ghada Aoun still prosecuting
4
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
Press Highlights
02:12
Shiite duo entrusts Mikati with finding exit for Ibrahim mandate extension
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
Lebanon News
07:14
Banks Association affirms continuation of its strike
6
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
Lebanon News
07:30
Central Bank is not the cause of the financial crisis: Salameh
7
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
World
09:43
Even a weak Russia is a problem for Europe
8
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
World
05:42
Dollar edges lower from six-week peak
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store