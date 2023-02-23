What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

Press Highlights
2023-02-23 | 02:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
What to expect from IMF&#39;s visit to Lebanon in March?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

The demand to involve the state in the financial gap or losses estimated at $73 billion is a focus of controversy, especially with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which usually refuses to invest or sell state property to take advantage of its revenues to extinguish the losses of a few in society.

 
And in the visit that the Fund's delegation will make to Lebanon next month, it is expected that the Lebanese side, specifically the private sector, will present the possibility of establishing a fund whose revenues contribute to returning deposits to their owners, which former Economy Minister Raed Khoury previously proposed.

However, in light of Lebanese officials' failure to implement IMF reform conditions and the extent to which IMF can respond to the demand to involve the state in the losses and the benefits that will accrue from it, Nidaa Al-Watan discussed with Minister Khoury the issue.

What will the mission of IMF delegation be?

Khoury explained that IMF delegation would discuss with Lebanese officials the reasons that prevented them from meeting the required reforms throughout the past ten months.

According to Khoury, the delegation will also see if Lebanon will implement the necessary reforms or decide to withdraw its involvement in the Lebanese file if the delegation believes there is no chance for improvement.

Khoury stressed that Lebanon's issue is not limited to IMF, as the country suffers from complete paralysis, the parliament cannot legislate laws because of a lack of quorum every time it convenes, and the cabinet does not meet due to the presidential vacuum, which has brought Lebanon to the stage of complete stagnation or the so-called "deadlock."

"This reality can only be broken by electing a president and reaching an IMF agreement because it is a necessary step to be able to stand on our feet," Khoury said.

"Western countries charge the Fund with addressing the problem of countries that are unable to pay their debts, such as Lebanon, which suffers from financial and economic crises," Khoury indicated, saying IMF is a necessary step to allow the country to reopen to foreign investments for the public or private sectors, regardless of the political forces' opinion.

Is it possible to amend the terms of the Staff-Level Agreement signed with IMF in April 2022?

The IMF administration is not "strict" in its dealings with Lebanon and in the text of the conditions, Khoury explained. 

He added that in a meeting with IMF officials, he asked whether IMF had ever faced a country like Lebanon, and the answer was no, in terms of what the state and Banque du Liban (BDL) are suffering from running out of money, and even the banks.

"IMF cannot use the same solutions adopted in any other country, and the solutions offered to Lebanon must be outside the usually approved ones," he underlined.

"In the banking restructuring and financial regulation laws, there is an item for writing off deposits, at least for those that exceed $100,000, as for those that are less, part of them will be paid in Lebanese pounds according to the black-market exchange rate, and thus their return will be entirely in cash dollars."

According to Khoury, the solution starts from this point.

What are the possible remedies to follow through the use of state property?

Khoury pointed out that there is a solution that benefits all parties.

He said, "if we put ourselves in place of IMF, the depositor, banks, and politicians, we can adopt a solution that has been applied in most countries:

For instance, Dubai in the 80s was a worthless desert, and the state held the majority of the land that belonged to it. So, it decided to provide the grounds to private sector investors for free to develop and build them.

Therefore, it attracted investments from abroad and granted investors many lands.

The result was an increase of 200 or 300 times in the lands value that are still owned by the state after the rise in the value of real estate due to the involvement of the private sector in the economy.

Thus, the state became more prosperous, and instead of owning 100 percent of a project, it now owned 50 percent of hundreds of projects, which made it profitable.

What about public utilities?

Khoury underlined that Beirut Port is a large facility owned by the state and located in Lebanon's most expensive area.

He said the ports of Tripoli or Sidon could be developed instead of Beirut Port, which can attract private sector investors in the port lands to build hotels or residential centers.

Additionally, Khoury explained that there is a possibility to expand the area by 500,000 square meters, saying if the value of a square meter of land was $5,000, equivalent to $10 billion for the entire port area, then after developing and pumping investments, the value of the land may become, after 5 or 10 years, about $50 billion. 

Therefore, the state and the depositors will win in the end, and the IMF will be "relaxed" because it no longer fears that the state will sell its property and renounce its guarantee of the loans. Moreover, the outcome will be reflected in economic growth and an increase in the gross domestic product's value.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

IMF

Lebanon

Lebanese

Agreement

Bank

BDL

Reform

Reforms

Economy

Crisis

LBCI Next
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israel's Herzog tries to prevent 'constitutional crisis' over judicial reforms

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-03

Lebanese artist depicts vivid art mirroring Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-29

Restrictions by Egypt’s central bank raise fear of Lebanon-like crisis

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-12

Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:29

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-21

Christian-Shiite confrontation: The danger of "separation" threatens army and civil peace

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-21

Mikati follows in Berri footsteps in torpedoing IMF agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-10

Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-31

Lebanon faces Ukraine in prestigious Davis Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-16

Cabinet will convene on Wednesday

LBCI
Middle East
06:10

Israel thanks Oman for opening its airspace

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app