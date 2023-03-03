0min

Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

The Amal-Hezbollah duo continues to support Sleiman Frangieh’s presidential nomination and sees no alternative in the presidential battle, despite knowing the slim chances of his success.

This has prompted the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, to try to create "pipeline" solutions to reinvigorate Frangieh’s nomination by aggressively attacking opposition candidate Michel Moawad. This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan