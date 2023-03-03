News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Souk el Harir
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
Press Highlights
2023-03-03 | 04:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
The Amal-Hezbollah duo continues to support Sleiman Frangieh’s presidential nomination and sees no alternative in the presidential battle, despite knowing the slim chances of his success.
This has prompted the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, to try to create "pipeline" solutions to reinvigorate Frangieh’s nomination by aggressively attacking opposition candidate Michel Moawad.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan
Press Highlights
Saudi Arabia
No Support
KSA
Frangieh
Settlement
Abou Faour
Walid Jumblatt
Lebanon
Presidential
Nomination
Next
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26
Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
0
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun
0
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Press Highlights
2023-02-23
What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-02-17
FA to trial referee body cameras in grassroots football
Sports
2023-02-17
FA to trial referee body cameras in grassroots football
0
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
0
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
Variety
2023-01-16
Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01
Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
3
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanon News
08:10
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
4
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
6
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
Press Highlights
06:17
The army's support is an international 'red line'
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
8
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store