Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

Press Highlights
2023-03-03 | 04:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

The Amal-Hezbollah duo continues to support Sleiman Frangieh’s presidential nomination and sees no alternative in the presidential battle, despite knowing the slim chances of his success.

This has prompted the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, to try to create "pipeline" solutions to reinvigorate Frangieh’s nomination by aggressively attacking opposition candidate Michel Moawad. 
 

Press Highlights

Saudi Arabia

No Support

KSA

Frangieh

Settlement

Abou Faour

Walid Jumblatt

Lebanon

Presidential

Nomination

LBCI Next
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
The army's support is an international 'red line'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-26

Will Bassil, Frangieh visit to Bkerke break the presidential stalemate?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
06:17

The army's support is an international 'red line'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

What to expect from IMF's visit to Lebanon in March?

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-17

FA to trial referee body cameras in grassroots football

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:13

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Young Lebanese girl dazzles Sweden Got Talent’s jury

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-01

Central Bank announces measures to stabilize currency, sets Sayrafa rate at 70,000 LBP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app