Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
2023-03-03 | 04:50
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Christian and Saudi winds of presidency are blowing against the wishes of the ships of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement. The Lebanese Forces have repeatedly announced their rejection of the election of a president from the March 8 Alliance, regardless of their personal stance on Frangieh. This is a fact that Ain el-Tineh and even Frangieh himself are aware of.
This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan
While Bassil continues to defy Hezbollah, clear signals from Riyadh indicate its dissatisfaction with the election of any candidate close to "Hezbollah." According to information, the Kingdom rejected the exchange of the presidency for the government for several reasons, including:
Firstly, Riyadh places the presidency at the same level of importance as the government, and even the experiences have taught that the presidency is much more important. The president sits on his chair for six years, and no one can remove him. He can also disrupt the formation and work of the government, while the position of the Prime Minister is shaky and resignation is possible in the event of any political, security, or economic turmoil.
Secondly, Riyadh believes that the executive authority is one and cannot be divided, and therefore rejects any exchange between the first and third presidencies.
Thirdly, the president has more powers in foreign policy than the prime minister, and therefore rejects the election of any president from the "resistance" axis who will become the foreign minister of Iran and Hezbollah.
Fourthly, according to the sectarian composition, any prime minister who follows Riyadh, whoever he may be, so the Kingdom has this position and anyone who proposes the exchange between the first and third presidencies is negotiating with it from its position of strength.
Fifthly, if such an exchange were to take place, who guarantees that the prime minister will not be overthrown by the "resistance" team? Saudi experiences with this team do not encourage it, from May 7, 2011, to the overthrow of the government of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, to the actions of former President Michel Aoun after promises to the Kingdom that he would be balanced after his election.
After all these points, Riyadh stresses the importance of electing a centrist president who does not belong to the axis of Hezbollah or any other faction.
Press Highlights
Saudi Arabi
KSA
Presidency
Lebanon
Against
Hezbollah
Amal
Movement
Government
Politics
