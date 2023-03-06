Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders

Press Highlights
2023-03-06 | 06:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders

Maronite Archbishop of Antelias Antoine Abu Najm, who was appointed by Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai, has begun a second round of meetings with Christian leaders in an effort to reach an agreement on a name or two to contest the Lebanese presidential elections which have been in a deadlock for months.

Sources informed Asharq Al-Awsat that Abu Najm presented a list of names to the head of the Lebanese Forces, Samir Geagea, and the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, whom he met over the weekend.

However, the Maronite Patriarchate supports this list and was presented so that they both choose one or two names from it.

The list will also be presented to the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and the head of Kataeb party, Sami Gemayel, in the coming hours.

Through this move, the Maronite Patriarchate seeks to determine names that represent a cross-section of the different political forces, one of which can be adopted as the most likely presidential candidate.

Sources also mentioned that "after the end of the second round and evaluating its results, the Patriarch will decide the next step, whether it will be a meeting of the leaders at the Patriarchate's headquarters to announce any achieved agreement."

However, the Maronite Patriarch began his efforts at the beginning of February, after being commissioned by the heads of the Christian sects who met in Bkerke. They called on Christian MPs to meet and urged them to work together with Muslim MPs as soon as possible to elect a president.

Different political forces did not respond to the proposal put forward by the 64 Christian MPs at the headquarters of the patriarchate. Additionally, the idea of gathering leaders in Bkerke was also rejected in order to avoid repeating the 2014 experience, when it was agreed that the President of the Republic would be one of the four Christian leaders (Aoun, Geagea, Frangieh, and former President Amin Gemayel). However, Geagea primarily opposed this proposal, while Bassil pushed towards it.

Strong Lebanon bloc MP Asaad Dergham confirmed that "the issue today is not about each party presenting names of candidates, but rather the movement of Bishop Abu Najm falls within the framework of seeking an agreement on a roadmap to save the country through dialogue."

He then stressed to Asharq Al-Awsat that "we will participate in any meeting called for by the Patriarch, considering ourselves advocates of dialogue.”

For their part, LF sources considered the movement of Bishop Abu Najm as "good and blessed" in the context of developing ideas to reach a breakthrough in the presidential crisis.

They also stated that they informed the concerned forces of clear positions stating that "we refuse any Christian quadrilateral meeting because we are in a national crisis, not a Christian one.” They added “we link any parliamentary meeting for the 64 Christian MPs to a mechanism that leads to a public outcome adopting one candidate.”

“We also reject any president from March 8 coalition and any president who lacks stance because what is required is to fill the void with a capable president who can save the country, not any president,” the sources highlighted.

Furthermore, the same sources explained that “if the Church insists on calling for a meeting, the Strong Republic bloc led by Geagea must decide whether to participate and present its justifications or boycott it with its reasons.”

However, the Presidential file takes a new turn as Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri announced that Frangieh is the candidate of Hezbollah-Amal duo, rejecting the nomination of Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun, stating that it requires a constitutional amendment that he deems "unavailable."

Informed sources say that "the patriarch is keen to keep the presidential portfolio in the Christian arena, but at the same time, he will not risk calling for a meeting at the patriarchate if he is not sure in advance that it will be productive," considering that "the country cannot tolerate further failures, and what is required is to get out of this as soon as possible by rushing to elect a president who puts the country on the path of rescue."
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Lebanese

Crisis

President

Presidential

Election

Parliament

MP

Christian

Leaders

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-03

MP Michel Moawad discusses presidential election with US Ambassador Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-20

Paris calls on Lebanese leaders to facilitate “quick election” of new president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-18

Sheikh Qaouq: We call for internal consensus to solve presidential elections crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-03

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-03

Saudi Arabia will not support a Frangieh settlement: Abou Faour to Jumblatt

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-02

The army's support is an international 'red line'

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-23

Banking sector file: Mikati calls for measures against Judge Aoun

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency

LBCI
Middle East
10:19

Turkey summons US envoy over top general's Syria visit

LBCI
World
07:52

Pollution returns to northern China as industrial activities rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-04

EDL clarifies Dollar exchange rate for November, December bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app