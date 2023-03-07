Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?

2023-03-07 | 03:25
Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?
4min
Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?

A few weeks ago, it appeared that the case regarding the Beirut Port bombing crime had been closed on two fronts: the release of the detainees at once (following US pressure to free Mohammad Ziyad Al-Awf, the head of the Lebanese-American Security and Safety Department at the Beirut Port), and the unprecedented level of institutional breakdown within the judiciary.

The splits and arguments among the different parties of the conflict, including judges, defendants, families of the victims, and detainees, made it seem as though no inquiry would ever be completed.
Yet, the impasse around the port file hides behind engines to propel the port file forward amid local and international efforts to internationalize the issue and recreate the aftermath of the killing of Prime Minister Rafik Hariri.
Signs of international interference in the investigation file appeared from the beginning. They became more evident with ambassadors' "revealed" movement towards the judicial investigator in the case, Tarek al-Bitar, and the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Souhail Abboud.
Even though internationalization is not a requirement for achieving justice (based on the experience of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon), the case will inevitably become a new tool for blackmail as a result of the improper political management of the file and internal investment in it to settle political and judicial scores.
Some predict a new direction for the investigation's file in light of rumors that the UN Human Rights Council plans to issue a joint statement on behalf of 25 Council members at the end of this month's regular session urging the Lebanese government to launch investigations and prevent political interference. This declaration clears the way for creating an international fact-finding committee to follow up on the file.
A media and public campaign has been launched emphasizing the need for the outside to get involved in the file while exaggerating that the fact-finding committee has absolute power that is not constrained by any political or judicial immunities. This as some internal parties are eager to internationalize the case because they believe it will open the door to conflict with another party. Speaking of the committee brought up memories of the international fact-finding commission on Prime Minister Rafik Hariri's murder, led by Peter Fitzgerald.
It reached political judgments rather than hard facts. The committee, which Fitzgerald was a part of, traveled to Lebanon to gather information about the assassination's circumstances. Experts in explosives, bombs, DNA analysis, and crime scene examination joined the committee. They worked with the Lebanese authorities to examine the crime scene and its samples. Its members visited numerous Lebanese officials and representatives of different political parties, and it thoroughly analyzed the country's investigative and judicial processes.
It suggested creating an international security investigation committee with specialized and specific powers and the ability to make legally enforceable decisions after concluding its investigations.
Some people today want to see this situation happen again. Discussing a fact-finding committee is a first step in this direction.
But it should be noted, however, that the work of this committee "has no effects since it is not a judicial body that leads to the establishment of a special court for the crime, or the referral of the case to the International Criminal Court unless the Security Council decides to adopt its recommendations to form an international commission of inquiry later," according to informed sources.
The fact-finding committee "does not need approval from the Lebanese government or an official Lebanese request," according to the sources, "particularly since it is not a party that can condemn or takes a binding judgment."
This does not, however, take away from the importance of being aware of the purpose of this committee and what will come after it that will determine whether the goal is to genuinely attain the globalization of the port issue."
The Security Council, a political body influenced by state interests and policies, decides on this issue. Either it endorses the findings of the fact-finding commission, or its work is done in accordance with "human rights" principles without using its recommendations in politics
 

Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app