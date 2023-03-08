News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
2023-03-08 | 03:23
High views
Share
Share
3
min
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Amal Movement and Hezbollah have decided to replace the blank ballot that was prevalent five months ago in the presidential election ballot box with the name of Sleiman Frangieh.
The political silence surrounding Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s announcement of Frangieh’s nomination, and whether it was a professional move to “burn him” or to seriously bring him to Baabda Palace, has swept the political forces that are working to dismantle it.
This article is originally published in, translated from Saudi newspaper Okaz, and is written by journalist Rawiya Hechmi.
While waiting for Frangieh to officially announce his candidacy, it seems that the Hezbollah-Amal duo has brought Lebanon to the final turning point before the decision. The process of monitoring positions, especially the opposition, has begun, which has repeatedly confirmed that it will not secure a quorum for electing a defiant or submissive presidential candidate to this axis.
Moreover, member of the National Moderation Bloc, MP Sajih Attieh, expressed his optimism that “the presidential battle has started seriously,” noting that “there has been progress with the presidency after a name was proposed instead of the blank ballot, and whenever names are proposed, the picture becomes clear. He then pointed out that the competition became according to who gets more votes, and what is required of the MPs to go down to the parliament.”
Change MP Waddah Sadek stressed in a tweet, “I have repeatedly stated that the official Hezbollah-Amal’s nomination of Sleiman Frangieh is the beginning of serious work to elect a president. There is now a political balance, legislative balance, and today a nomination balance, and the solution may be closer than we think.”
Furthermore, Former Lebanese Forces MP Antoine Zahra confirmed that Nasrallah’s words indicate that he is not in the best condition, especially after holding him responsible for the economic deterioration and the establishment of quasi-security normalization after the demarcation of the maritime borders with Israel, thus presenting a positive impression to the Americans that he can come up with a settlement president who will remove the responsibility for the economic collapse from him.
In a recent statement, the vice President of Kataeb party Salim Sayegh, said “Frangieh’s support is to raise the ceiling in light of a major clash that is translated into international alignment between two axes.
He also mentioned that “while it is said that the opposition cannot come up with a president, I also doubt that the candidate of the Hezbollah-Amal will reach the presidency, and we will do everything we can so that Hezbollah’s candidate does not reach the presidency.”
While waiting for Frangieh to officially announce his candidacy and re-launch his positions on the critical files, internally, in the Arab world, and regionally, here is a quick reminder of the most prominent things Frangieh wrote, especially about his relationship with Hezbollah: “The relationship with Sayyed Nasrallah is a relationship of friendliness, clarity, and sincerity that surpasses all presidential and other files,” he stated.
“We are with him in the future, no matter what happens, and the relationship with him is more important than all positions.” (April 2019)
“Nasrallah is always a brother, friend, and father, and the relationship with him cannot be touched by anything.” (May 2017)
“We are with the resistance without conditions, and wherever it is, we trust Nasrallah’s wisdom.” (July 2017)
Press Highlights
Frangieh
Nasrallah
Lebanon
Okaz
Presidency
Next
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
0
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Hezbollah backs Frangieh for presidency
0
Lebanon News
06:30
Atieh to LBCI: We support Frangieh for presidency, pending Saudi veto
Lebanon News
06:30
Atieh to LBCI: We support Frangieh for presidency, pending Saudi veto
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-07
Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?
Press Highlights
2023-03-07
Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-07
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
Press Highlights
2023-03-07
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Press Highlights
2023-03-06
Presidential file: Bkerke presents list of names to Christian leaders
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Perez fastest as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in F1 practice
Sports
2023-03-03
Perez fastest as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in F1 practice
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
2
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
3
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
4
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
5
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store