"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz

2023-03-08 | 03:37
After more than four months of political limbo, Hezbollah declared its support for Sleiman Frangieh (of the Marada Movement) for the Lebanese presidency.

However, Lebanese sources expressed their fears that this announcement would hasten the scenario of chaos and crises escalation, which is rejected by Lebanese political parties, especially Christians.

These sources noted that in order to keep the situation from teetering on the verge of collapse, regional and international powers hurried to intensify their movements and contacts with the political parties in Lebanon.

In this context, the sources mentioned that Frangieh initiated a Gulf embargo on Lebanon when he had one minister (George Kordahi) affiliated with him. Thus, they questioned: "To what worsening level would Lebanon reach if Frangieh wins the presidency?"

However, the same sources have strongly warned that Hezbollah is seeking to tighten its grip on economically collapsing Lebanon for another six years by announcing support for Frangieh's candidacy, which repeats the scenario of choosing former President Michel Aoun, who plunged Lebanon for several years, stressing that the Lebanese people deserve a president worthy of them and their country.

Moreover, the sources highlighted that what happened with Aoun's arrival to Baabda as an ally of Hezbollah is still present in front of the eyes of the Lebanese, and it could happen again today with nothing to prevent it.
Therefore, a Lebanese observer said: "It is no longer possible to rely on promises, as we have tried it before and it failed."

Before Sleiman Frangieh announces his official candidacy for the Lebanese presidency, here are his past statements and actions in support of Hezbollah:

In April 2015, Frangieh wrote, "I am with Sayyed Nasrallah until the end, regardless of his political position." He has also expressed his full support for the Iranian-backed group's practices and lies against Gulf countries.

Frangieh's tweets have also highlighted his close relationship with Hezbollah, as he has said, "My relationship with Sayyed Nasrallah is a relationship of clarity, sincerity, and friendship that goes beyond all presidential and other files."

"We are with him in the future, no matter what happens, and the relationship with him is more important than all positions." (April 2019)

"Nasrallah is always a brother, friend, and father, and the relationship with him cannot be touched by anything." (May 2017)

"We are with the resistance without conditions, and wherever it is, we trust Nasrallah's wisdom." (July 2017)

However, Frangieh was not ashamed when he described the terrorist Qassem Soleimani, who was involved in the killing of tens of thousands in Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and other countries, as a "martyr" and a great man.

Political observers further claim that these positions show that Lebanon is currently faced with tough choices that could send the country back into instability and collapse as well as exacerbate existing political, economic, and social crises, with the Lebanese citizen as the primary victim.

