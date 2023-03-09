This indicates that the entitlement will remain detained pending clarification of the settlement's image, which is linked to regional dimensions.



Moreover, Al-Akhbar learned that the rejection conveyed by Bukhari to Bkerke had previously been conveyed on Monday to the French ambassador, Anne Grillo.



Some sources also said the Saudis informed the rest of the participants in the Paris meeting of their opposition to Frangieh's nomination and their rejection of any "exchange" between the presidency and the government formation.



Additionally, the Saudi ambassador will complete his meetings, including the Parliament Speaker, and he is studying the possibility of meeting with FPM.



Saudi ambassador expresses clear objection to Frangieh's nomination; Patriarch Rai remains silent



According to Al-Akhbar, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai has heard a clear objection to Frangieh's nomination from Bukhari. And Riyadh is not considering any settlement with Iran or Syria, including Frangieh's name.



However, Rai intentionally avoided getting involved in "the game of names" with Bukhari. Instead of remaining silent and waiting for the announcement of other forces' stances, he took a further step in discussing the criteria that should be available in the most suitable candidate.



As Bkerke considers its next steps, some are working to gather objections to Frangieh's nomination in one package that will be approved by the Patriarchate, obstructing the nomination.



Furthermore, those working on this path move within the framework of all Christian forces, from the FPM to the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb, as well as Maronite personalities close to the March 14 coalition. However, they are unable to agree on a single candidate's name, but they all decide, each for their reasons, to reject Frangieh's nomination.



Saudi officials inform parties of Paris meeting of their opposition to Frangieh's nomination



The Patriarch affirmed that he would not be in a position to nominate or reject anyone. But sources indicated that Bkerke may find itself forced to take precise positions as the discussion progresses and that in the event of escalating disputes, it will be closer to the idea of a "third option."



Although the Patriarchate does not have a negative stance towards Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, it is closer to opposing constitutional amendments or the establishment of a tradition that every army commander will be a presidential candidate.



Additionally, suppose there is no national or Christian consensus on the army commander. In that case, Bkerke will not be on his side, which strengthens the group's position in advocating for the third option.



In this context, visitors to the Patriarch have previously discussed with ambassadors from Paris meeting and prominent Lebanese forces a basket of names that go beyond Frangieh and Aoun and that he supports the election of a personality who is not affiliated with any internal or external party, provided that it is not provocative to anyone and can take steps in the rescue program that the Lebanese want.



Regarding the stance of the FPM, it remains the same over not engaging in a public debate with Hezbollah or Amal Movement about Frangieh's nomination, pending contacts being made by the head of FPM.



However, the statement released by the FPM political committee indicated that "the crisis at its core is beyond the presidential elections, and reducing it in this way is a trivialization of it. It is a crisis of a strong state's existence and renewed attacks on the national balance."



The statement also called for "dealing with the presidential elections as a sovereign Lebanese entitlement, not dealt with by external powers, either west or east, except through the interest of Lebanon and helping the Lebanese to agree among them. Thus, it is time for dialogue and understanding among us as Lebanese without waiting for external interference and without accepting anyone from the outside or inside to impose their decision on us."



Furthermore, the Lebanese Forces Party has started a series of contacts to unify what it calls "the opposition front to Hezbollah" to come up with a unified speech rejecting the nomination of Frangieh.



They have also instructed their media officials to use "Hezbollah's candidate" when referring to Frangieh.



However, LF has been cautious so far not to enter into the game of the third candidate, as its position on the army commander has not changed, pending the positions of external parties and the possibility of proposing an alternative name after the withdrawal of Aoun, Frangieh, and the MP Michel Moawad's nomination.