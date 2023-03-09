News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
Press Highlights
2023-03-09 | 05:06
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Bkerke considers "third option" as Christian parties, KSA reject Frangieh's nomination
Nasrallah ended his speech, and the Saudi ambassador to Beirut, Waleed Bukhari, hurried to inform Bkerke of his country's objection to Frangieh's nomination. Positions have continued to come from political forces regarding the holding of the election session and the possibility of securing the quorum.
This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar.
This indicates that the entitlement will remain detained pending clarification of the settlement's image, which is linked to regional dimensions.
Moreover, Al-Akhbar learned that the rejection conveyed by Bukhari to Bkerke had previously been conveyed on Monday to the French ambassador, Anne Grillo.
Some sources also said the Saudis informed the rest of the participants in the Paris meeting of their opposition to Frangieh's nomination and their rejection of any "exchange" between the presidency and the government formation.
Additionally, the Saudi ambassador will complete his meetings, including the Parliament Speaker, and he is studying the possibility of meeting with FPM.
Saudi ambassador expresses clear objection to Frangieh's nomination; Patriarch Rai remains silent
According to Al-Akhbar, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Rai has heard a clear objection to Frangieh's nomination from Bukhari. And Riyadh is not considering any settlement with Iran or Syria, including Frangieh's name.
However, Rai intentionally avoided getting involved in "the game of names" with Bukhari. Instead of remaining silent and waiting for the announcement of other forces' stances, he took a further step in discussing the criteria that should be available in the most suitable candidate.
As Bkerke considers its next steps, some are working to gather objections to Frangieh's nomination in one package that will be approved by the Patriarchate, obstructing the nomination.
Furthermore, those working on this path move within the framework of all Christian forces, from the FPM to the Lebanese Forces and the Kataeb, as well as Maronite personalities close to the March 14 coalition. However, they are unable to agree on a single candidate's name, but they all decide, each for their reasons, to reject Frangieh's nomination.
Saudi officials inform parties of Paris meeting of their opposition to Frangieh's nomination
The Patriarch affirmed that he would not be in a position to nominate or reject anyone. But sources indicated that Bkerke may find itself forced to take precise positions as the discussion progresses and that in the event of escalating disputes, it will be closer to the idea of a "third option."
Although the Patriarchate does not have a negative stance towards Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, it is closer to opposing constitutional amendments or the establishment of a tradition that every army commander will be a presidential candidate.
Additionally, suppose there is no national or Christian consensus on the army commander. In that case, Bkerke will not be on his side, which strengthens the group's position in advocating for the third option.
In this context, visitors to the Patriarch have previously discussed with ambassadors from Paris meeting and prominent Lebanese forces a basket of names that go beyond Frangieh and Aoun and that he supports the election of a personality who is not affiliated with any internal or external party, provided that it is not provocative to anyone and can take steps in the rescue program that the Lebanese want.
Regarding the stance of the FPM, it remains the same over not engaging in a public debate with Hezbollah or Amal Movement about Frangieh's nomination, pending contacts being made by the head of FPM.
However, the statement released by the FPM political committee indicated that "the crisis at its core is beyond the presidential elections, and reducing it in this way is a trivialization of it. It is a crisis of a strong state's existence and renewed attacks on the national balance."
The statement also called for "dealing with the presidential elections as a sovereign Lebanese entitlement, not dealt with by external powers, either west or east, except through the interest of Lebanon and helping the Lebanese to agree among them. Thus, it is time for dialogue and understanding among us as Lebanese without waiting for external interference and without accepting anyone from the outside or inside to impose their decision on us."
Furthermore, the Lebanese Forces Party has started a series of contacts to unify what it calls "the opposition front to Hezbollah" to come up with a unified speech rejecting the nomination of Frangieh.
They have also instructed their media officials to use "Hezbollah's candidate" when referring to Frangieh.
However, LF has been cautious so far not to enter into the game of the third candidate, as its position on the army commander has not changed, pending the positions of external parties and the possibility of proposing an alternative name after the withdrawal of Aoun, Frangieh, and the MP Michel Moawad's nomination.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon
Lebanese
Christian
Parties
KSA
Sleiman Frangieh
Nomination
Candidacy
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-08
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
2023-03-08
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
Lebanon's MoFA appreciates KSA’s stance on Syrian refugees crisis
0
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
Variety
2023-01-05
Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-08
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
2023-03-08
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-08
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
2023-03-08
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-07
Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?
Press Highlights
2023-03-07
Does a fact-finding committee pave way for internationalizing the Beirut port case?
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-07
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
Press Highlights
2023-03-07
Lebanese judiciary to interrogate Salameh mid-March
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-07
LBCI News in English is now on Instagram
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-08
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
0
Variety
2023-03-07
UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day
Variety
2023-03-07
UNDP launches art exhibition in honor of International Women's Day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
3
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
World
05:17
Australia expected to buy up to 5 Virginia class submarines as part of AUKUS
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
5
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
News Bulletin Reports
10:26
Lebanon stalls investigation into August 4th explosion as pressure mounts for fact-finding committee
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:23
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
News Bulletin Reports
08:23
Lebanese avoid hospitalization due to rising costs; hospitals shut down sections
8
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
World
03:30
Russian missiles hit Ukrainian cities, cut power to nuclear plant
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store