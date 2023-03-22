Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president

Press Highlights
2023-03-22 | 04:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon, urges for election of president

Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, will arrive in Beirut on a visit between March 23 and 25, ending a tour that included Tunisia, Egypt, and Jordan. 

Diplomatic sources explained to Al Joumhouria newspaper that this tour aims to explore regional developments on multiple levels ahead of a series of meetings at the US State Department, where she should present her report.   

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria.  

The sources pointed out that Leaf will begin her meetings with Lebanese officials on Thursday and meet Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib, in addition to other meetings not included in the official program of the visit.   

The sources confirmed via the newspaper that Leaf would assure officials that the Lebanese must do what is required of them, especially the election of a president, and that her country and other allies will be by their side, but all these measures will have no effect unless the Lebanese parliament elects a president, which has failed to do so far, leaving Lebanon in a political vacuum.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

Assistant Secretary Of State

Near Eastern Affairs

Barbara Leaf

Beirut

Regional

Developments

Meetings

US State Department

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-16

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-16

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-14

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-14

Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

LBCI
Press Highlights
10:11

In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-21

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Protesters, security forces clash near Grand Serail

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-27

Imported phones to be blocked off network until tax settlement

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Third attempt to secure legislative session agreement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Lebanon considers printing new banknotes as inflation soars

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app