Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report

Press Highlights
2023-03-27 | 05:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report

With Lebanon and the world witnessing a financial crisis, international investors focus on gold.   

The Lebanese people and the country’s diaspora are increasingly worried about their savings in banks, as many panic given the current problems in Lebanon’s banking sector.   

This article was initially published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper of al-Modon.

The price of an ounce of gold jumped recently, in relation to the US banking crisis, by about 10 percent, reaching its highest level in a year due to the increasing demand for it, as it is one of the safest options for stocks and currencies.   

According to al-Modon newspaper, in Lebanon, the scene seems surreal, as the Lebanese are fleeing to hedge in gold after their money was seized in Lebanese banks and their “escape” from the banks of countries that might be affected by the American banking crisis.   

The report pointed out that a tour of jewelry merchants and shops reveals the general trend of the Lebanese - residents and expatriates - as many merchants agree that the sale of gold coined has declined recently at the expense of the remarkable rise in the sale of ounces, pounds, and even bullion.  

The active movement of selling is not limited to Swiss ounces and bullion, which its owner can exchange in various countries, but also the movement of Lebanese bullion and ounces, which stimulates production.  

Head of the Gold and Jewelry Syndicate Naim Rizk said in an interview with al-Modon that the demand for unformatted gold is since it is easy to sell.   

Regarding the paying mechanisms, merchants adhere to cash transactions, blocking any other transactions, neither in Lebanese lira nor bank checks. It is only the US dollar that manages gold purchases.   

However, some gold dealers adopt payments in installments, which allows the Lebanese, who have limited ability to save, to acquire some gold coins.
 

Lebanon Economy

Press Highlights

Gold

Lebanon

Banking

Crisis

Finance

Trade

Economy

LBCI Next
Barbara Leaf says that US administration has no presidential candidate: Report
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:30

Gold slips 1% as equities gain, investors assess banking risks

LBCI
World
05:02

Oil gains some ground as investors assess banking crisis, Russia

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26

Cost of ignoring IMF report warnings: Lebanon's crisis deepens

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
08:12

Barbara Leaf says that US administration has no presidential candidate: Report

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:06

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-24

Lebanon's restaurant institutions have decreased in number since 2019: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-23

Mutual vetoes remain the main obstacle in Lebanese presidential elections: Berri

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

French Ambassador stresses need for urgent dialogue, election of president

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-13

Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-23

Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-11

Will banking secrecy be lifted to investigate all financial crimes?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app