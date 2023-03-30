Jumblatt proposes moderate candidates for Lebanese presidency

Walid Jumblatt, the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, returned from Paris knowing that the decision is yet to come. Despite the Saudi-Iranian agreement, regional complexities persist, compounded by the breakdown of internal dialogue and the severe alignment between competing forces.



Jumblatt views the progress made in the region's significant agreement positively but remains cautious in judgment. As a knowledgeable observer of regional and international politics, and a keen reader of major transformations, he is waiting to see how Washington will react to such an agreement supported by its rival, Beijing.

Jumblatt does not give in to overly optimistic expectations. He currently assumes the role of a cautious observer, mainly as the administration of US President Joe Biden has been focusing since his election on countering China's political and economic growth. The administration has been overlooking the actions of Tehran or countries that former President Donald Trump classified as enemies.



However, he knows Lebanon falls under the American influence category rather than Chinese or Russian. His relationship with Moscow is part of a broader network of international relations, and he follows the path of the relationship between the Socialist Party and the former Soviet Union.



As for his affiliation with the International Socialist, it is the only thing that he has in common with China. He is aware of the impossibility of Lebanon aligning with the eastern Chinese-Russian axis due to historical, political, economic, and cultural reasons.



Just as US Ambassador Dorothy Shea did during her recent meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, in which she emphasized not placing a veto on any presidential candidate as long as Saudi Arabia accepts that candidate.



Then, Jumblatt informed Paris, and those concerned, that he would not elect any candidate that Riyadh or the Arab axis did not approve of. His stance was evident in the Elysee Palace as he reiterated it in Beirut, stating that Lebanon's path to salvation begins with the election of a new and moderate president, calling on Paris to step out of the supportive cycle of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh.



Jumblatt discussed a series of names that satisfy everyone and do not belong to the March 8 axis, such as Army Commander General Josef Aoun and former Finance Minister Jihad Azour, who appears to be one of the most eager to elect him, as well as the candidate the opposition may agree to support, former MP Salah Honein.



During his recent trip to Paris, Walid Jumblatt, the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, discussed a list of moderate names that could satisfy everyone and do not belong to the March 8 Alliance, such as Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and former Finance Minister Jihad Azour, who Jumblatt appears to be one of his strongest supporters for election. Additionally, the opposition could agree on supporting former MP Salah Honein.



In return, the French wing, which supports nominating Sleiman Frangieh, received a severe blow when the Christian component refused to elect him, and Riyadh rejected the nomination.



Therefore, talks in Paris have shifted to "technocratic" candidates such as former ministers Ziad Baroud, Marwan Charbel, and Roger Dib, as well as economic figures such as businessman Samir Assaf and the president of the Harvard Alumni Association in Lebanon, Dr. Habib Zoghbi. Other potential candidates include May Al-Rihan and former ambassador Tracy Chamoun.



Furthermore, Jumblatt's moderate candidate proposal aligns with the French wing in the Elysee Palace, which supports an academic president with economic expertise and is not involved in corruption.

However, he stressed the importance of any president having political preferences and being familiar with the details of the Lebanese crisis, whether political, economic, or security. Therefore, any candidate to be elected needs local, Arab, and international approval.



Since Jumblatt is the one who criticized those who aligned with the "resistance axis" and led to the severing relations with Arab states, thus, he will not elect a president from the March 8 Alliance, even if requested by Nabih Berri.

Waiting for regional and international developments to unfold, the "democratic meeting" will first focus on unifying the opposition with a moderate candidate, despite supporting MP Michel Moawad, the head of the Independence Movement. Then, transitioning to dialogue with the other team, as Jumblatt will handle it through his friend, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.