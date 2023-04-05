Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions

According to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper, weeks after the official support of Hezbollah and Amal for the leader of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Franjieh, to become president, he remains silent about his nomination due to the ongoing obstacles that still prevent his election.

However, he is currently working on preparing his presidential program for the announcement when the time is right.

Caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makary, who represents the Marada Movement led by Franjieh, does not see the nomination announcement changing anything in reality.



Makary spoke positively about Franjieh's chances of winning a majority of votes in parliament, pointing out that he is working on a presidential program he will launch when it is suitable. This is also reflected in sources close to Hezbollah, Franjieh's primary supporter, who is fighting a presidential campaign even against their former ally, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Gebran Bassil.



Moreover, Makary told Al-Sharq Al-Awsat, "based on the political data we have and the Marada Movement's communication with several parties, it can be confirmed that Franjieh is very close to securing 65 votes."

However, he also acknowledged that the problem lies in securing the quorum, which is 85 votes, emphasizing that what matters to Franjieh is reaching a national consensus.