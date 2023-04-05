Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets

2023-04-05 | 02:29
1min
Paris court postpones hearing on seizure of Riad Salameh's assets

The Court of Appeal in Paris has postponed the hearing on the validity of the seizure of several real estate properties, and bank accounts belonging to the Governor of Banque du Liban (BDL), Riad Salameh, based on a request from Lebanese judicial authorities.

Salameh is suspected of amassing his wealth in Europe through the embezzlement of Lebanese public funds. The hearing has been rescheduled for May 23, and the latest development in the case is the Lebanese government's claim against Salameh and their request to participate in the seizure.
 
However, it is worth noting that in three weeks, a delegation of European investigators will return to Beirut for new interrogations involving four or five of Salameh's associates.

Lebanese authorities are also awaiting a formal request from French judge Aude Buresi, who is expected to set a date, possibly on May 16, for questioning Salameh in France. There are speculations that Salameh might not attend, fearing an arrest warrant might be issued against him, knowing that it can be given simply because of his absence without an acceptable excuse.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Paris

France

Court

Postpone

Hearing

Seizure

Riad Salameh

Assets

Lebanon

Qatar seeks to understand Lebanon's crisis during official visit
Franjieh close to securing 65 votes for presidency, nomination announcement awaits suitable conditions
