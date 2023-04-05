Qatar seeks to understand Lebanon's crisis during official visit

2023-04-05 | 02:35
Qatar seeks to understand Lebanon&#39;s crisis during official visit
Qatar seeks to understand Lebanon's crisis during official visit

Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, left for Doha after concluding a two-day visit to Lebanon, during which he held consultations with several political figures, including Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil, Lebanese Forces Party leader Samir Geagea, and Marada Movement leader Sleiman Frangieh.

Notably absent from Al Khulaifi's meeting schedule was the sole presidential candidate, Independence Movement leader MP Michel Mouawad.
 
According to sources, he raised three questions to his interlocutors:

1- What is the outlook for the presidential vacancy crisis? Why do crises last, starting from the presidency, through the designation of a new Prime Minister, to the formation of a government?
2- Are there any common grounds that can bring Lebanese factions together to find solutions for the country's crises?
3- How can Lebanon reach a stage where ongoing crises do not recur?

