Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

Press Highlights
2023-04-05
High views
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report
2min
Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

Lebanon is currently waiting to see the developments in the region along the path of the Saudi-Iranian agreement, keeping pace with a timid movement in its direction and "reconnaissance tours" launched by Qatar to assess the extent of Lebanon's response to a solution through which it joins the region.  

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al Joumhouria. 

Al Joumhouria learned from a high-ranking diplomatic source that advice had reached those concerned about the need to show flexibility needed by the changes in the region, especially as things are going towards moderation and breaking sectarian alignments, as the concept of minorities and majorities is going to disappear.   

The source said that a breach could occur at the beginning of the summer if officials showed good intentions by responding to regional support, leaving aside personal accounts.   

The source revealed that the essential files began to be discussed, foremost of which is what the president can do, namely in terms of the security of Arab countries, defense strategy and weapons, displacement, smuggling operations, and other files that give reassurances and establish a new approach in dealing with Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia.   

In addition to completing the internal duties of reforms, fighting corruption, changing the approach followed, and refusing to be implicated in any behavior that harms an Arab country and the approach of moderation, all of these are issues that have begun to be discussed to "drop" them on the appropriate personality. This matter was confirmed by sources following the presidential file to Al Joumhouria, adding that there is some optimism, even if things are moving slowly.
 

