Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

Press Highlights
2023-04-06 | 01:35
High views
Salameh&#39;s case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo&#39;s political agenda in question
2min
Salameh's case puts Amal-Hezbollah duo's political agenda in question

Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, is expected to appear before Judge Charbel Abou Samra on Thursday in a case filed by the Lebanese state, represented by the judiciary in the Ministry of Justice.

However, according to reports, Salameh will not attend, and his lawyers will use the session to examine "defects according to their arguments defending their accused client." This was confirmed by sources familiar with the matter.

 

Salameh's defense team rejects even the principle of the lawsuit filed by the head of the Judiciary Authority, Helena Iskandar, on March 15th, citing many justifications, including the necessity of what the Ministry of Finance did.

Furthermore, Iskandar was informed of these objections and expected to respond on Thursday. Sources indicate that "Finance Minister Youssef Khalil (supporter of the Amal-Hezbollah duo) is likely to be highlighted more by being silent and negatively neutral because it has become clear that he is trying to protect Salameh locally and abroad unless he changes his mind and suddenly becomes proactive to protect the state's rights."

Moreover, sources added, "the French lawyers who volunteered in Paris to enter as a party on behalf of Lebanon in the lawsuits filed against Salameh, in their efforts to preserve the state's right to seize property and money, were required to obtain the approval of the Lebanese Ministry of Finance as well."

In a related context, at least two bankers' names have come up in the highly advanced European investigations against Riad Salameh, his brother Raja, and some of their associates.

The two bankers currently in fear are Samir Hanna and Marwan Kheireddine (Bank Audi and Bank Al-Mawarid), based on documented information collected by French Judge Aude Buresi. This does not rule out accusing those mentioned in other allegations, including other bankers related to operations, companies, transfers, and accounts of Riad Salameh, his brother Raja, and other close associates.

