Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

The head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), MP Bassil, revealed that the Qatari delegation confirmed that they do not have any candidates. Still, they support a program, a roadmap, and a comprehensive project that includes electing a president, forming a government, and a rescue plan. They did not mention any names or engage in any bargaining. Instead, they presented their vision that requires the election of a president in Lebanon.



However, Bassil stated that electing a president would not solve the problem.

"Since when have we called for Syria's return, only to face disaster and the biggest crime committed by Najib Mikati's government is allowing the spread of refugees in Lebanon." He mentioned.

He also pointed out "the need to distinguish between actual and economic refugees."



"What is stopping the government from deciding to prevent non-displaced Syrians from entering the country? Since when have we called for a Gulf-Iranian-Lebanese and Gulf-Lebanese-Syrian understanding?" Bassil stressed.



Bassil said about his relationship with former Prime Minister Najib Mikati, "the daylight saving time conflict was unfitting to him. He was exposed as being a vessel rather than a decision-maker. He proceeded with policies and grave violations which do not suit him."



Regarding his relationship with the Amal-Hezbollah duo, Bassil stated that it was frozen because they had different approaches. He refuses to work as a servant to anyone but instead for Lebanon and the FPM.

"We do not want the presidency, but we will not proceed with a candidate who will worsen our crisis." he highlighted.



He also criticized the Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank, Riad Salameh, stating that he has become a symbol of corrupt power.



Finally, Bassil stated that an agreement among strong Christian groups who have Christian authority to nominate a candidate that will strengthen them will compensate for the Christian representation.