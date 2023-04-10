MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

2023-04-10 | 00:31
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh: Change MPs call for reformist president in Lebanon

In a recent statement to "Al-Sharq Al-Awsat," MP Ibrahim Mneimneh emphasized the importance of a new president who can offer a reformist vision on both political and economic levels in Lebanon.
 
Mneimneh also addressed criticisms directed at Change MPs from other opposition parties, including the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb, and Progressive Socialist Party.
 
According to Mneimneh, Change MPs seek a president who can reassure the Lebanese people and is committed solely to the state.
 
"We have translated these specifications into a presidential initiative that we discussed with traditional opposition parties, and we proposed several names, but they refused to consider any of them," he stated.

He also added, "the opposition parties are still not united. Even when they voted for Michel Moawad in several sessions, the imbalance in their commitments emerged, resulting in reduced votes session after session. This is evidence that they are not in agreement about presidential elections."

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

MP

Ibrahim Mneimneh

Change

Reformist

President

Parties

Lebanon

In Lebanon, families need LBP 40 million per month for a decent living: report
Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM
