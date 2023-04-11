The leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, is still holding onto his initiative to resolve the presidential crisis, through which he proposes a "consensual" list of names that he believes could be a point of convergence between various forces or most of them.



Despite the explicit declaration by the "Shiite duo" more than once of their adherence to nominating head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, and their refusal to proceed with any of the candidates proposed by Jumblatt and others in the current phase, the Progressive Socialist Party is still holding onto its initiative, relying on internal and external circumstances that may restore momentum to it.

Since the start of the presidential election battle in September of last year, the opposition forces, led by the Lebanese Forces, the Kataeb Party, and the Progressive Socialist Party, have emphasized the necessity of adopting a candidate who is "sovereign, reformist, and salvation-oriented" affiliated with these forces, and they chose MP Michel Moawad, who has progressive stances against Hezbollah and its weapons.



However, despite their votes for him in 11 sessions called for that purpose, they did not succeed in securing 65 votes for him, which prompted the Progressive Socialist Party to come up with an initiative aimed at reaching an agreement with Hezbollah and its allies on a candidate from among three proposed names: Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, former minister Jihad Azour, and former MP Salah Honein.



The disparity of Walid Jumblatt from the rest of the opposition forces is not limited to being the first to announce the abandonment of Moawad but also extends to his decision not to align with "the Lebanese Forces" and "the Kataeb" in obstructing the quorum of any session that could lead to the election of Frangieh.



Dr. Bilal Abdallah, the deputy of the Progressive Socialist Party, insists on considering his party's differentiation in the presidential dossier from the rest of the opposition forces as "differentiation in a positive direction through seeking an internal settlement that attempts to save the country, prioritize national interests, and call on everyone to rise above all interests."



"When we proposed settlement initiatives and a consensus president based on reformist-economic criteria and openness to the Arab world and the international community, we were at the same time electing Michel Moawad during the 11 rounds of votes." he reminded in a statement to "Asharq al-Awsat."



"Our differentiation today is an expression that, given the existing balance of power and the current regional and international variables, and in light of the social crisis, economic collapse, and the humiliating living conditions of the people, there must be a consensus president for the country," he added.



Abdallah confirms his commitment to their proposed initiative, which includes "recently added names such as Shibli al-Malatt and Mai Rihani," noting their openness to "adding other names suggested by others, not just relying on slogans and high-toned positions."



Despite the differences within the Jumblatt camp, the opposition forces were keen not to break ties with him.



MP Elias Hankash from the Kataeb party points out that "Jumblatt's positioning does not allow us to determine definitively whether he is part of this team or that, especially in this stage where no sessions are held, making it difficult to determine the true positions of the parties, although we know that his differentiation aims to choose the option that aligns with his vision."



At the same time, he emphasizes that this does not mean distancing or parting ways, as "consultations are ongoing, and every Tuesday there is a coordinating meeting for the opposition forces to adopt a new name other than the name of MP Michel Moawad, and we are currently scrutinizing whether this name is capable of attracting more votes than those garnered by Moawad."



"We are currently in a period of convincing hesitant MPs, knowing that the Progressive Socialist Party agrees on the name," he added in a statement to "Asharq al-Awsat."



On the other hand, sources from the Lebanese Forces do not deny that "the relationship between opposition components needs further activation, communication, coordination, and networking, and that Jumblatt's differentiation is a reality, but it must be acknowledged that the Progressive Socialist Party was the main supporter of nominating Moawad, and it rejected the nomination of a candidate from Amal-Hezbollah alliance despite the friendship between Jumblatt and Berri, and this is an important fact that should not be overlooked."



The sources see in a statement to "Asharq al-Awsat" that "his move to propose a group of consensus candidates is a result of his conviction that the arrival of a candidate from this team or that is difficult, but what should be stopped at is that his proposal did not collide with the opposition forces, but rather collided with the Shiite duo that rejected any possibility for any other candidate other than Sleiman Frangieh, and thus this duo is the one that closed the door in front of Jumblatt and thwarted his efforts."