In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

Press Highlights
2023-04-13 | 09:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

Preparations are underway to receive tourists and expatriates returning to Lebanon. The Ministry of Tourism has gathered "its arms," along with all those working in the tourism sector, including hotels, resorts, restaurants, and guest houses.   

Only a promising tourism sector raises its head shyly but steadfastly and persistently amidst the crowd of preparations without having received sufficient support from those concerned with tourism to this day.   

It is the Airbnb sector, or what is known as short-term rentals, which is now competing with hotels globally and locally, despite the lack of legal legislation for it yet.  

This article was originally published in and translated from Lebanese newspaper Nidaa al-Watan.    

Lebanon rode this tourism wave and began transforming it from an individual business with limited interest and profits into an organized business that could contribute to activating Lebanon's response to the challenges posed by new tourism methods and, at the same time, contribute to increasing tourism revenues for the country and individuals at a time when they are in dire need of hard currency returns.  

Based on Nidaa al-Watan, this type of rent boom began with the boom of the Internet. Hence, anyone with a house or a room in his home that he would like to rent resorts to displaying it through Internet platforms for interested parties to see wherever they are in the world, and people find in these homes an opportunity to stay at a lower cost than hotels.   

However, to include them within the tourism network, Nidaa al-Watan said that it is not enough to work on the level of individual homes. Instead, it is necessary to market certain areas and highlight their tourism and environmental capabilities capable of attracting tourists, which revitalizes the region and revives the homes offered for rent, whether in the neighborhoods of Beirut or the mountainous areas.  

However, despite the importance of short-term rentals, they pose a major problem, whether for hotels or for the laws and legislation regulating them globally, not just locally. It constitutes a strong competitor to hotels, and this sector has begun to complain about its existence, according to what was previously heard from a prominent hotel personality.   

Tourism is divided into hotels, guest houses, and short-term rental homes. However, those concerned with marketing the latter sector reject this principle. Their argument, according to Roland Bitar, a founding managing partner of Local Host, is that when certain areas are marketed and helped to flourish, this contributes to keeping people in their farms, preserving their old and heritage homes, and making everything in the region flourish, even the surrounding hotels, restaurants and all activities.   

He stressed that when people contribute to increasing the number of people coming to Lebanon, they will help revitalize all tourism sectors without creating harmful competition.   

Indeed, this sector has not yet been legalized, and some cities are setting conditions for it so that it does not affect the hotel sector, while others encourage it to revive tourism. Yet, based on Nidaa al-Watan, in Lebanon, the matter is still far from legislation, as there are no specific licenses given by the Ministry of Tourism or municipalities to those who wish to rent out their house or companies, and no additional taxes are imposed.   

Instead, the house is subject to the usual financial and municipal taxes, just as the operating company is subject to taxes on profits, income tax, and others. The rental price is not determined by any law but is subject to supply and demand and varies according to region.  

The summer season looks promising, and bookings have reached 75 percent. However, despite that, the Ministry of Tourism is still almost absent from this scene, despite its significant contribution to revitalizing tourism.   

According to Nidaa al-Watan, there is no census of homes offered for rent, whether individually or through companies, no maps of their locations, and no marketing for this sector by the Ministry.   

The reason may be because this sector has not yet been "crowded" and a union has not been established for it, as did the owners of guest houses, and work in it is still on an individual level, except for some companies that are working hard to turn it into a business and a productive sector,  Nidaa al-Watan reported.
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Airbnb

Lebanon

Tourism

Summer

Season

Tourists

Hotels

Stays

Rentals

LBCI Next
From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:27

Federation of Tourism Unions urge against holding municipal elections during summer

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-05

Lebanon might see breach at the beginning of summer: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-04

Lebanon lost 50 percent of tourism sector labor force since 2019: Ramy

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Europe's hopes for busy post-COVID summer dim as Chinese tourists stay away

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:39

From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Fate of municipalities' elections remains uncertain

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-11

Lebanon sees no festive spirit amid crisis: report

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-12

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Judge Aoun requests return of Salameh's file, travel ban lift anticipated soon

LBCI
Variety
05:09

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:46

Judge Aoun to lift Salameh's travel ban on Thursday ahead of Paris hearing

LBCI
Middle East
16:56

Saudi Arabia, Syria discuss political solution to Syrian Crisis during FM's visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:38

Blame games and absent ministers: Chaos in joint committees session on municipal elections funding

LBCI
World
04:32

Norway parliament to discuss proposals to stop electrification of major LNG plant

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Organized theft of high-tension towers causes power outage in Bekaa, Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:26

Where interests meet: Lebanese leaders find common ground in joint committees and municipal elections

LBCI
Variety
06:15

Here are pictures and videos of Lebanon’s April storm

LBCI
Variety
03:03

In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app