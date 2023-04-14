France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

Press Highlights
2023-04-14 | 02:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France advises Christian&#39; trio&#39; to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

Unlike the rest of the ambassadors of the Paris five-party meeting, a notable activity was recorded for the French Ambassador to Beirut, Anne Grillo, who held, in the past days, a series of announced and unannounced meetings with several leaders.  

Before she visited Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri yesterday, Grillo toured Christian leaders opposing the election of the head of the Marada Movement, Suleiman Frangieh, in an attempt to contain the storm of criticism directed by these leaders against French policy in Lebanon, against the background of the French barter project that carries Frangieh to the presidential palace and Nawaf Salam to the Grand Serail.  

This article was originally published in, translated from the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.  

It is noteworthy that what was reported about Grillo, in her meetings with the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, the head of the Lebanese Forces Party, Samir Geagea, and the head of the Kataeb Party, Samy Gemayel, suggested the existence of a new French approach.  

However, the parties supporting Frangieh's candidacy did not hear from Grillo or Paris any amendment to what was reported to Frangieh during his visit to the French capital, which according to the information, included a promise from President Emmanuel Macron to continue his efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to settle the barter.  

Al-Akhbar learned that Grillo confirmed in her meetings with Christian leaders that Frangieh's candidacy is one of the options offered by France to get out of the crisis and that naming him comes in the context of understanding the Lebanese reality and its balances in terms of the inability to impose a president that the other side does not accept.   
However, she emphasized that her country "advises the Christian trio to reach an agreement on the name of a presidential candidate that would not be repulsive and provocative to Hezbollah, which might prompt the latter to abandon support for Frangieh's candidacy."
 

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Lebanon

President

France

Ambassadors

Paris

Meeting

Anne Grillo

Lebanese

Leaders

Politics

LBCI Next
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05

US and France diverge in approach to Hezbollah and Lebanese politics

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-29

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-20

Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13

From recovery to mismanagement: How Special Drawing Rights were squandered

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Lebanon enters Guinness World Records for ‘fastest time to identify all human bones’

LBCI
Variety
04:58

OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

LBCI
World
07:01

Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:17

Lebanon electricity officials acknowledge unfair electricity costs, promise change

LBCI
Press Highlights
09:18

In Lebanon, Airbnbs became a promising tourist experience: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:37

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:46

Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:33

France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
World
03:05

No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:18

Arab countries' diverging stances on Syria's return to the Arab fold

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:01

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app